After one season Full of reports Tua Tagovailoa is losing support from inside the locker room, and the Miami Dolphins quarterback said Wednesday he feels his teammates are “all in” for him.

After this NFL investigation into tampering Owner Stephen Ross revealed the team has approached Tom Brady with conversations about “the possibility of him playing for the Dolphins” during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

After Wednesday’s practice, Tagovailoa was asked about his “standing with the team” in light of the Brady news. He did it without any doubts.

“I came in 2020. So whatever happens in 2019, I can’t talk about it,” he said of the inquiry. “I’m here in 2020, I’m still here. And I’m blessed to be here. If it has to do with the support from the team, I think the team is with me and all the guys that we do. Now.”

The NFL released a memo Tuesday about the findings from a six-month investigation led by former US Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White. White investigated allegations the Dolphins violated the league’s anti-tampering policy with “unauthorized communications.” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints coach Payton between August 2019 and January 2022 through his agent.

According to the memo, Dolphins vice chairman and limited partner Bruce Beal engaged in conversations with Brady, starting in August 2019 while Brady was under contract with the Patriots and again in 2021, when Brady was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ross was “briefed” about those conversations, which included the possibility of Brady “becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and working as a football executive, but also playing for the Dolphins at times,” the NFL revealed.

The next talks started after December 2021.