Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagoailoa He is entering his third NFL season after being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and the pressure has never been greater.

Additionally Wide receiver Tyreek Hill In the offseason, and the Dolphins missing the playoffs for the second year in a row since drafting Tagovailoa, expectations were high for the Alabama product.

Questions about Tagovailoa’s potential have surrounded him since he entered the league, but he didn’t care much about the doubters.

“I don’t know any of those guys,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday at Miami’s training camp. “So, if that’s what they say, good for them. That’s probably a good thing they say. They attract people for clickbait or whatever. To me, if I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me. If you are in my circle and I can listen to you, you must be very important to me. So, if I can’t hear it, then it probably doesn’t matter.”

Miami enters the season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who arrived as offensive coordinator from the San Francisco 49ers.

Monday, the The newly acquired Hill praised Tagovailoa He has been compared to his former quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes.

“I think a lot of people haven’t seen the full potential of young Tua,” Hill said, adding that Tagovailoa has big-game experience from playing college football at Alabama. “I had a chance to play with him, practice with him in practice and see his confidence. I had a chance to play golf with him — a good guy, obviously.

“When I look at him and when I look at Patrick (Mahomes) there are a lot of similarities. He’s definitely on to something.”

Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games during the 2021 season. He also threw 10 interceptions The Dolphins failed to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

