The league announced Tuesday that it will suspend Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and dock two draft picks following the NFL’s six-month investigation into tampering allegations and allegations that he intentionally ordered former head coach Brian Flores to miss games.

“Investigators found violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo. “I’m not aware of a team breaking the ban on tampering with both a head coach and a star player, to the detriment of many other clubs, which hasn’t happened in many years. The management was directly involved in the violations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.