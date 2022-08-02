Dolphins stripped of draft picks, owner suspended for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton

An NFL-led investigation concluded the Miami Dolphins used “unprecedented” tampering over the past three seasons when the league stripped star quarterback Tom Brady and former head coach Sean Payton of draft picks, suspended and fined the owner. Stephen Ross in response.

The investigation found no evidence that the Dolphins intentionally lost games to improve draft position, as former head coach Brian Flores suggested in a Feb. 1 lawsuit filed against the Dolphins and Ross.

“Investigators found violations of an unprecedented scope and severity,” NFL Commissioner Goodell said in a statement Tuesday. “I know of no prior precedent, over a period of several years, of a team violating the ban on tampering with both a head coach and a star player, to the detriment of many other clubs. Likewise, I know of no instances where management was directly involved in the violations.

The Dolphins will dock their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Additionally, the NFL suspended Ross until October 17 and fined him $1.5 million. During his suspension, which runs through Week 6 of the season, Ross is prohibited from being at a team facility, representing the Dolphins at any team or league event, and attending any NFL convention prior to the 2023 annual meeting. Ross will also be removed from all NFL committees indefinitely.

The investigation revealed that Miami had unauthorized contact with Brady as far back as August 2019, when he was under contract with the New England Patriots. The researchers found that contact continued throughout the 2019 season and into the postseason.

Bruce Beal, Miami’s vice chairman and limited partner, had contact with Brady, and investigators found that Beal informed Ross and other Dolphins executives about the nature of the conversations.

Additionally, the report concluded that the Dolphins had an impermissible relationship with Brady and his agent Dan Yee again during the 2021 season and beyond. This round of communications began as early as December of that year, when investigators found that Brady “was in the nature of becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and working as a football executive, but sometimes he also had the opportunity to play for the Dolphins.” Both Ross and Beal were “active participants” in those communications, the researchers found.

Investigators discovered the Dolphins had unauthorized contact with Yee in January 2022, when Payton, then the coach of the New Orleans Saints, was expected to serve as Miami’s head coach. The investigation found that the Dolphins did not contact the Saints prior to Yee’s investigation and found that Miami’s impermissible contact came before Payton announced his retirement from coaching on Jan. 25. At the time, the Dolphins requested permission to speak with Payton, a request the Saints refused to grant.

The announcement comes after a six-month investigation led by former US Attorney Mary Jo White and a team of attorneys at Debevois.

Beal was fined $500,000 and banned from attending any league meetings for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Flores claims in his lawsuit against the team that Ross paid him an additional $100,000 to improve Miami’s position in the 2020 NFL Draft by intentionally forfeiting games during the 2019 NFL season.

The investigation “conclusively determined” that the Dolphins did not intentionally miss games that year and that no one on the team, including Ross, suggested to Flores that he intentionally miss games.

However, the investigation found Ross expressed his opinion “on several occasions during the 2019 season” that Miami’s draft position in 2020 “takes precedence over the team’s win-loss record.” Investigators found that these comments were made most frequently to team president and CEO Tom Garfinkel, as well as general manager Chris Grier, senior vice president Brandon Shore and Flores.

Flores took those comments to mean he was missing games on purpose, so he wrote to senior executives on the team, who later assured Flores that everyone, including Ross, was supporting Flores in “building a winning culture in Miami,” according to investigators. Investigators later found that Ross did not make similar comments to Flores.

Regarding the claimed $100,000 offer, investigators found “differing recollections of wording, timing and context,” but “no such comment was intended or considered a serious offer, nor was the matter pursued in any way” or by anyone at the Dolphins.

“Even if made in jest and not taken seriously, comments that suggest draft position is more important than winning can be misconstrued and carry with them an unnecessary potential risk to the integrity of the game,” Goodell said. “Mr. Ross’s comments did not affect Coach Flores’ commitment to winning, and the Dolphins competed to win every game. Coach Flores is to be commended for not allowing any comment about the relative importance of draft position to affect his commitment to winning throughout the season.

In a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account, Ross said he strongly disagreed with the tampering penalty but “accepted the result” in order not to “distract our team”.

Flores said in his own statement that he was “disappointed to learn that the investigator discounted Mr. Ross’s offers and pressure to tank games.”

“Despite the investigator’s finding that the dolphins committed impermissible abuse of ‘unprecedented scope and severity,’ Mr. Ross avoids any meaningful consequences,” Flores said. “There is nothing more important when it comes to the game of football than the integrity of the game. “When the integrity of the game is questioned, the fans suffer and football suffers.”