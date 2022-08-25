New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Miami Dolphins canceled their joint practice against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after a stomach bug sidelined several players, coach Mike McDaniel said.

“It was a unique curveball this morning,” McDaniel said. “We’re not entirely sure where it’s coming from and are trying to be very cautious.”

McDaniel said “more than a couple” players were affected and were exhibiting typical symptoms of a stomach bug. A few members of the Dolphins’ staff have been affected, and it appears to be contagious, he said.

The Dolphins, for now, play the Eagles Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in their preseason finale. It is not yet known who among the starters will play.

Eagles coach Nick Siriani said no one on the team showed symptoms of a stomach bug. The Eagles held their own practice Thursday.

The Eagles and Dolphins practiced together Wednesday in a session that highlighted the formidable relationship between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill, who the team traded for in the offseason.

Hill caught a 30-plus-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa, beating veteran cornerback Darius Slay on one play. Slay was then seen limping, and he grimaced as he went back to the side. He was in and out of practice the rest of the day.

The same quickness and speed that Hill displayed during his career as the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to present problems for the Eagles’ secondary on Thursday, as he continued to find soft spots in coverage for wide open catches.

Tagovailoa, entering his third year in the NFL, showed timing and precision in his throws, getting the ball out quickly and spreading the ball to multiple receivers when the Eagles sent a blitz.

Eagles receiver AJ Brown, who was traded from the Titans earlier this year, opened the joint session for the Eagles’ first-team offense with a one-handed snag when he got past Dolphins defensive back Xavion Howard.

The Eagles’ defensive front shut down most of Miami’s attempts to run the ball. Most of the Dolphins’ rushing attempts have stalled for losses or short gains, an extension of their run game in the preseason.

“Really this preseason more than anything, we’ve had a couple of guys out and we haven’t had stuff, I’m more concerned about whether or not the players have learned from that,” McDaniel said. “Joint practices are usually where you get a little more comfortable, not one-on-one in your run game, pass game, defense.”

NOTES: Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle returned this week after missing practice last week with an undisclosed injury. He didn’t participate in team drills Wednesday, but he did work on the jug machine after practice. Devonta Smith, his former Alabama teammate, later joined him. … Cornerback Nick Needham, injured in the first quarter last week against the Raiders, left practice early and did not return. McDaniel said he was day-to-day but not concerned about the injury.