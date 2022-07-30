Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa goes viral with 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in training camp

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can throw the deep ball.

Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been a constant bane in his first two NFL seasons, connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass to rookie Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill during Saturday’s training camp practice.

Tagovailoa’s pass went at least 60 yards, from launch point to reception, in the air while connecting with Hill in stride — a far different result than the video of Hill having to slow down to catch a pass this offseason.

Dolphins fans in attendance roared with excitement, while several fan videos of the touchdown went viral on social media Saturday.

“Yeah, for all the opponents watching, nothing you see today is going to be repeated,” new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said with a laugh before the open practice.

Before practice began, Hill was so pleased with the cheers from Dolphins fans that he did a backflip before giving a quick speech.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be electric. Played both sides of the ball, man. So, guys, make sure you bring your energy, because we need you,” Hill said.

“It’s time to go, man,” Hill continued. “Get your popcorn ready.”

Tagovailoa’s touchdown throw was the Dolphins’ best offensive highlight through the first four training camps under McDaniel, and came comfortably with the crowd tuning in to the action.

At 65 yards, it would have been a tie The longest pass play of Tagovailoa’s careerIt was a touchdown pass to former Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins in a 24-17 win over the New York Jets last November.

Hill broke free from the defense on a play design in practice, but single-high safety Jevon Holland left receiver Jaylen Waddle open on a crossing route in front of him.

Presumably, all the players got word that the play was running.

However, it provided many glimpses of Hill’s dynamic playmaking ability, McDaniel’s offensive playcalling and Tagovailoa’s ability to accurately drive the football downfield.

Much of the conversation centered around Tagovailoa after the Dolphins acquired Hill this offseason, and whether Hill had any regrets leaving Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for Miami rested on his shoulder strength.

Hill praised Tagovailoa as the most accurate quarterback in the NFL — more accurate than Mahomes — during interviews and on his podcast this offseason.

Since Hill’s arrival to the Dolphins, he has been Tagovailoa’s most outspoken supporter this offseason and in training camp.

“I think this season is going to be fast and electric, so it’s definitely going to be fun,” Hill said earlier this week.

“I’m excited for it and I can’t wait to get to the season. … I can’t wait until we actually play other teams.