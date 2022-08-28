type here...
Sports Dolphins pay tribute to late executive with Tua Tagovailoa's...
Sports

Dolphins pay tribute to late executive with Tua Tagovailoa’s deep pass to Tyreek Hill in preseason win

By printveela editor

Miami Gardens, Fla. – It’s like knowing Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is going to win a coin toss. And he already had a play in mind after choosing to adopt.

New Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill paces the sideline during kickoff. And when Hill took the field, the Dolphins showed why they could be a franchise on the rise heading into the 2022 season.

Hill caught a 51-yard pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the first play from scrimmage in his preseason debut. According to Next Gen Stats, Hill reached 21.72 mph on the play, posting the fastest velocity of any player this preseason.

It’s exactly the kind of game-changing speed and production the Dolphins were looking for when they acquired Hill this offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs and signed the richest contract in NFL history for a receiver at $30 million a year and $72.2 million guaranteed. .

“Knowing Tyreek is playing, he wants go ball. We gave him a shot,” Tagovailoa said of Hill’s highlight play in Saturday night’s 48-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

But there is a lot of meaning behind the highlight play.

The Dolphins announced the passing of Jason Jenkins, senior vice president of communications and community affairs, at halftime of Saturday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Jenkins:Miami Dolphins VP of Communications Dies at 47

Feedback: Six NFL teams that could surprise in 2022 – for better or worse

Jenkins, 47, worked with Dolphins owner Steve Ross and led the Dolphins’ community engagement with several nonprofits and small businesses throughout South Florida. He has worked for the team since 2009.

Jenkins is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their three children.

“I am heartbroken. Jason Jenkins is an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and wonderful family man. His dedication to our organization is unparalleled,” Ross said in a statement. “He was my friend, but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart goes out to Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said Jenkins was “a trailblazer in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, he treated people with kindness and respect that left a lasting impression on everyone he met.”

Dolphins players were not notified of Jenkins’ pass until after the game.

“Jason is a mentor to the community. That’s what I feel when I hear Jason’s name,” said Tagovailoa. “This guy always wants to do things for other people.”

“Rest in peace Jason… one of the most amazing and selfless human beings I have ever met,” Dolphins defensive end Jaylon Phillips wrote on Twitter. “As we carry on your legacy in the community, the impact you made goes beyond the physical.”

Added Tagovailoa: “It’s a sad day for the Miami Dolphins and our organization. We have lost a really good man. “

McDaniel, who learned of Jenkins’ death before the game, said general manager Chris Grier gave him advice on how to coach the final preseason game despite the organization’s loss.

“Chris said, ‘Dude, he wants you to do what you do,'” McDaniel said of Jenkins. “So, that’s what I thought. At least it gave me direction. Because I was like, ‘What am I doing?’

After Tagovailoa’s first pass to Hill, they connected for a 13-yard pass on the next play. Two plays later, Tagovailoa threw a touchdown to receiver River Crawcroft.

Hill played on the game’s first series, catching two passes for 64 yards and helping the Dolphins complete a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the first 2:05 of the game.

Tagowailoa finished 6 of 7 for 121 yards, 1 TD and a 158.3 passer rating after three series. He led three scoring drives, including two touchdowns, the second a 1-yard run by running back Sony Mitchell.

However, Tagovailoa was disappointed on his first pass to Hill — an area of ​​his game he hopes to improve on in his third NFL season.

“I don’t like to throw,” Tagowailoa said. “That whole spiel: If it was a better ball, maybe a little more in front of Tyreek, we probably could have scored on the first play.”

In a week, the Dolphins canceled their second of two joint practices with the Eagles because players and staff were suffering from stomach ailments, extending Tagovailoa’s and first-team playing time on both sides of the ball in the second quarter.

McDaniel waited until the final preseason game to debut the Dolphins’ newest weapon. Hill revitalized the Dolphins this offseason, his presence providing a calming presence for the first-year coach in McDaniel and a confidence boost for Tagovailoa as he looks to take the next step in his NFL career.

Miami Dolphins: Stomach bug prompts dolphins to avoid joint practice with eagles

