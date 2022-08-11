New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Last week, the Miami Dolphins fined Tom Brady and Sean Payton for tampering in an attempt to bring them to South Florida.

Fittingly, the Dolphins’ first preseason game is this Saturday in Tampa, Florida against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, head coach Mike McDaniel isn’t even thinking about what happened between the team and the quarterback years ago.

He told reporters on Wednesday.. “Nothing happened to me.

McDaniel was asked if there was any trouble, but McDaniel insisted there was no such thing in his own locker room.

“Everybody else does it awkwardly. It doesn’t take up one iota of space with anybody. It’s hard to be good in this league.”

Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross has been under some heat lately, as former head coach Brian Flores has also accused him of paying the team $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.

Dolphins, team owner Stephen Ross face discipline after NFL’s game integrity investigation

Although the NFL’s investigation found no evidence of bribes, the league found that Ross thought tanking would benefit the team.

But McDaniel focused only on today’s football and not the past.

“Like the Miami Dolphins, all of our energy is very coordinated and we just need to get better, and everything else is an opportunity cost that we don’t want to spend,” he said.

The Dolphins, rather than acquiring Brady, drafted Tua Tagovailoa with the sixth pick in 2020. They stuck with Flores last season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Saturday will be the first meeting between the two quarterbacks in the NFL since Tagovailoa was injured when the teams faced each other last season.