Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly Saturday, the team announced. He is 47 years old.

The Dolphins announced his death during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers and previously worked at Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was instrumental in hosting the Formula One Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.

“Our hearts are broken and saddened by the loss of a dear friend and loved by so many,” said Tom Garfinkel, Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO. Beyond that, he treated people with kindness and respect that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Our deepest sympathy and our unwavering support go out to his wife Elizabeth and his three children.”

Miami team owner Stephen Ross said he was “heartless.”

“Jason Jenkins is an icon in the Miami community, and most of all a kind and wonderful family man,” Ross said.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was emotional after watching the team play.

“This is a healthy, healthy person who brings it every day. … Full of life,” McDaniel said. “That’s the hardest part. There are no words to describe. He has a great family. His wife is amazing and his kids. It’s tough. It’s hard to swallow. He will be missed. He won’t be forgotten, I can tell you that much.”

Jenkins’ cause of death is unknown.

His family requested privacy at the time. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and three children.

Jenkins has served on numerous boards in South Florida, including Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow and YWCA Miami.

