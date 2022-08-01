New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dolph Lundgren Sylvester Stallone has responded after being criticized for attaching himself to potential “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”

Lundgren took to Instagram to clarify details of the spinoff after being called out. He revealed that there is no “approved script” for the project or the director.

“To set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren captioned a photo of himself and Stallone on Instagram. “There was no approved script, no contracts, no director, and I personally thought my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even an actor.”

“There was a press leak last week, which is unfortunate. Mr. Balboa is in touch – all the fans can relax… go there.”

Stallone criticized Irwin Winkler and his sons Charles and David for “cleaning the bones”. The “Rocky” character is Drago For the potential series.

“Once again, Irwin Winkler, this pathetic 94-year-old producer and his idiotic vulture children, Charles and David, are once again cleaning the bones of another wonderful character I created without telling me…” he wrote on Instagram.

“I apologize to the fans, I never wanted the Rocky characters to be exploited by these parasites…” Stallone added before taking a jab at Lundgren.

“Once upon a time, I had nothing but respect for Dolph, but he never told me what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! True friends are worth more than gold.”

Lundgren previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about a spinoff in 2021.

“By the way, I think there’s going to be some talk about doing a full spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you can get more out of that,” Lundgren told the outlet.

Stallone also criticized Winkler, the producer of the “Rocky” franchise, to keep the proceeds from his spinoff films.

