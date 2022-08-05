New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dollywood is getting a new attraction — Big Bear Mountain.

Dolly Parton announced the newest addition to Dollywood Parks & Resorts on Friday.

The roller coaster is nearly 4,000 feet long and cost more than $25 million.

Located in Wildwood Grove, Tenn., this ride allows guests to see the Smokies while searching for the “Big Bear.”

Riders race through mountains, tunnels and even go behind waterfalls.

Dolly Parton’s addition was announced at a media event at Dollywood on Friday.

“The Smokies are all about adventure and exploration,” she said in a statement.

“I’m excited that our guests will be able to take their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear!”

“Big Bear Mountain” has a top speed of 48 mph. The ride takes about two minutes.

As for whether Parson herself would ride the roller coaster for a test run, she politely declined.

“You know I’m not going to get it,” she said.

The roller coaster will be the first attraction at the park to feature on-board audio, including music and narration from Benjamin Bear’s fictional caretaker Ned Oakley.

“Whether he’s there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories that will last forever.”

The roller coaster is set to debut in the spring of 2023.

This isn’t Parton’s first expansion announcement recently.

Last year, Dollywood announced that it would invest half a billion dollars in the property over the next 10 years.

The park is building Heartsong Lodge and Resort – which will have 302 rooms.

The first resort is slated to open in fall 2023, with another by 2027.