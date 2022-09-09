Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson duet on ‘9 to 5’

(CNN)What a way to make a living.
Dolly Parton has remade her hit song “9 to 5” as a duet, this time with Kelly Clarkson.
The song comes 40 years after the original and was recorded as part of the upcoming documentary, “Still Working 9 to 5.” The film explores the cultural impact of the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She brings any song to life,” Parton said in a statement. “I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I’m so proud to have gotten to sing with her. I’m equally proud of Shane McAnally’s amazing arrangements and production.”
Clarkson was appreciative.
“I’m so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine the iconic ‘9 to 5’ song with her!” the singer and talk-show host said in a statement.
“She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!” Clarkson added. “I hope you all like what we did, but even if you don’t, remember that I got a duet with the magical Dolly Parton and now have bragging rights until the end of time!”
In March, Clarkson honored Parton at the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards by performing Parton’s iconic hit, “I Will Always Love You,” which was famously covered by Whitney Houston.