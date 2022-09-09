Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson duet on ‘9 to 5’

(CNN) What a way to make a living.

Dolly Parton has remade her hit song “9 to 5” as a duet, this time with Kelly Clarkson.

The song comes 40 years after the original and was recorded as part of the upcoming documentary, “Still Working 9 to 5.” The film explores the cultural impact of the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

“Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She brings any song to life,” Parton said in a statement. “I love her voice on ‘9 to 5’ and I’m so proud to have gotten to sing with her. I’m equally proud of Shane McAnally’s amazing arrangements and production.”

Clarkson was appreciative.

