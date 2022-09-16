closer
Will criminal charges be filed in the Trump-Mar-a-Lago investigation?

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree weighed in after appointing a special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents on ‘Your World.’

A special master appointed by US District Judge Eileen Cannon is ordering lawyers for both the Department of Justice and former President Trump to appear in a New York federal courthouse on September 20.

Former veteran Chief Federal Judge Raymond Deary summoned both parties to appear at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on September 20 at 2:00 pm for a “preliminary conference.”

Lawyers from both sides are invited to submit “proposed agenda items” for discussion by September 19.

Cannon Deary, a Trump appointee who rejected the Justice Department’s request to lift a temporary ban on the department’s use of nearly 100 classified records taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search. August 8.

New York Judge Raymond Deary Trump appointed special master in Mar-a-Lago case

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally supporting local candidates on September 3, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

A former veteran chief federal judge reviews and separates documents covered by privilege claims.

The Justice Department investigation, delayed by the special master process, is reviewing documents seized during the FBI’s search of Trump’s Florida property.

Department of Justice, Washington, DC

Deary was nominated in 1986 by former President Ronald Reagan.

