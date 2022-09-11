New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States government and former President Trump’s legal team have submitted their preferred candidates to serve as an independent special master to review records seized by the FBI in an unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, but neither side has agreed. On the scope of duties that person has.

The Justice Department on Friday submitted the names of two retired judges. The first judge, Barbara Jones, served on the federal bench in Manhattan and served as special master in high-profile cases involving Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen. The second is Thomas Griffith, a former federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia.

Trump’s team nominated a retired judge, Raymond Deary — a former top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York — and prominent Florida attorney Paul Huck, Jr.

Delivered by US District Judge Eileen Cannon Both sides until Friday To submit potential candidates for the Special Master role, as well as proposals for the scope of the individual’s duties and the schedule for his or her work.

Both parties say they will advise Judge Cannon of their positions on the other party’s proposed nominees on Monday, September 12, 2022. If the parties cannot agree on a candidate, Judge Cannon may appoint the candidate himself.

Trump’s attorneys said they believed the so-called special master was supposed to review all documents seized by the FBI during last month’s search of Mar-a-Lago, including classified records, and filter out those protected by executive claims. Privilege

The Justice Department, by contrast, has said it does not believe an arbitrator should be allowed to inspect classified records or address potential claims of executive authority.

Fox News first reported this week FBI seized Trump’s medical records Documents containing his accounting information and correspondence regarding his taxes.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and client confidential. At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers during the raid, sources told Fox News last month.

This was a response to the government’s initial search of Trump’s home Violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 – Collection, transmission or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, deletion, or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search of Trump’s home.

