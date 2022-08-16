DOJ to return Trump’s passports as pressure mounts about justification for search: Live updates

The Justice Department said it would return Donald Trump’s passports on Tuesday.

The Department opposes unsealing the affidavit justifying the search.

Lawmakers seek answers about what the search found and what justified it.

WASHINGTON – Federal authorities said they would return three of Donald Trump’s passports on Tuesday, as the Justice Department faced mounting pressure for more details and justification for an unprecedented search of the former president’s Florida estate.

The passport notification came in an email released Monday by Trump’s representatives. Jay Bratt, a top official in the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said email agents determined the travel documents were unrelated to the Aug. 8 search for classified documents.

“We are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup today at 2pm (Washington Field Office),” Brett wrote of the two expired passports and one active diplomatic passport.

The FBI said in a statement that in executing search warrants, the agency “follows court-ordered search and seizure procedures, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes.”

Trump claimed on Monday that the passports had been stolen. “This is an attack on a political opponent the likes of which our country has never seen before,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Christina Bob, Trump’s lawyer, said the collection of passports showed there was excessive access.

“There is no room for error,” Bob told “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News on Monday. “So I’m not giving them a pass because this was a simple mistake.”

The passport controversy came to the fore as questions about the search intensified. Congressional committees have sought briefings from Trump on the potential national security risks of keeping “secret” and “top secret” records. House Republicans asked the Justice Department to preserve documents about the discovery.

Judge to hear whether to unseal Trump search affidavit

A Florida federal magistrate who signed off on a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has scheduled a hearing Thursday to weigh arguments on whether to unseal the government’s affidavit supporting the search.

The Justice Department has opposed unsealing the affidavit, saying it could harm its ongoing investigation. But Trump called for the “immediate release” of the unrelated affidavit, in a post on Truth Social.

US Magistrate Bruce Reinhardt scheduled a hearing for Thursday at 1 p.m., when a consortium of media organizations is expected to argue for the document’s release.

Threats toward FBI, increased law enforcement after Mar-a-Lago search

Even before the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, far-right supporters of the former president, who has spent a year in peace since the Jan. 6 uprising, began issuing threats.

But after Trump announced last week that the FBI had raided him, across the Internet, extremism experts have seen an uptick in violent and hateful rhetoric directed at the federal government in general and the FBI in particular. Given the potentially limitless reach of Internet pundits, whose message can connect with even a single victim of violence, they worry that the likelihood of attacks will only increase.

Gerald R. at the University of Michigan. “We haven’t seen this real mobilization toward potential violence since the mid-’90s,” said Javed Ali, an associate professor of studies at the Ford School of Public Policy and a former senior counterterrorism official. at DHS. “This is really disturbing, and I know firsthand from my colleagues at the FBI that they are taking this as seriously as they should — it’s very upsetting for them.”

The early to mid-1990s saw violence and angry rhetoric directed at the federal government following two tragic events: the attack on the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, and the standoff and shootout between federal agents and the Weaver family at Ruby Ridge in Idaho. The two events, which still inspire domestic extremists today, helped fuel the anti-government movement that culminated in the April 19, 1995, massacre of Alfred P. Murrah resulted in the bombing of the Federal Building – the deadliest domestic terrorist incident in US history.

The Mar-a-Lago search and Trump’s corresponding investigation are similarly viewed as overreaching, experts said.

DOJ opposes release of affidavit justifying search

Although the search warrant was issued on Friday, the Justice Department on Monday objected to presenting an affidavit explaining to a judge probable cause that a crime had been committed, justifying the search.

The news organizations filed a motion in federal court to make the affidavit public, which would shed new light on the department’s investigation into Trump’s alleged removal of classified documents from the White House.

But the department said unsealing the affidavit would “irreparably harm the government’s ongoing criminal investigation.” Disclosure of the information would be “highly likely to compromise future investigative steps” and could “chill future cooperation by witnesses” in this investigation and others in the future, the department argued.

Trump called for the “immediate release” of the affidavit in a post on TruthTalk on Monday, but his lawyers have not formally responded to the filing.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart has not yet ruled on the exemption.

Congress is pushing for information about the search

Two congressional panels — the House Intelligence and Oversight and Reform Committees — have sought briefings from the director of national security about potential threats from documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The head of the Intelligence Panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the documents could cause “very serious damage to national security” if released.

Republican lawmakers want to know more about justifying the search.

Rap. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor, said the unprecedented search requires unprecedented support. Sen. Mike Rounds, RS.D., said the Justice Department needed to “show that this wasn’t just a fishing expedition.”