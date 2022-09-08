DOJ to appeal Trump’s special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago documents case

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department will challenge the appointment of a special master to review thousands of documents seized during last month’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beach club, a ruling that effectively limits the classified criminal investigation into the Trump team. Government records.

The notice of appeal comes after US District Judge Allyn Cannon authorized the appointment of a third party to identify records that may relate to privileged attorney-client communications that should be protected from federal investigators.

In court documents filed Thursday, the government also asked that Cannon suspend his ruling and, pending an appeal, bar the use of classified documents seized during the Aug. 8 search in the ongoing investigation.

Justice officials asserted that the absence of a stay would “cause irreparable harm to the government and the public.”

“Plaintiff (Trump) cannot claim that he owns or has any ownership interest in classified records; that he has any right to have those government records returned to him; or that he can advance any plausible claims of attorney-client privilege.” Such records would prevent the government from reviewing or using them,” court documents state.

“And although this Court has suggested that plaintiffs may assert executive privilege for some seized records, Supreme Court precedent makes clear that any potential assertion of privilege that plaintiffs may attempt to produce classified records will be preempted by the government. For that evidence ‘ Demonstrated, specific need’.

Cannon indicated in his ruling that a special master could screen records that might be covered by claims of executive privilege.

Justice lawyers argued that barring investigators from accessing the seized classified documents would seriously hamper the investigation. Cannon authorized the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to evaluate classified documents for potential impact on national security, but ordered the Justice Department to temporarily halt its criminal review.

But Justice lawyers said the classification review and criminal investigation are intertwined and cannot be separated. The FBI, the part of the Justice Department that conducted the search, is an intelligence agency.

“The application of an injunction on classified records would thus frustrate the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could prevent the government from taking necessary remedial action in light of that review—irreparable harm and risk to our national security. Intelligence interests, ” the filing said.

“In short, an injunction imposed on classified records would undermine this

The government’s overall effort to assess and respond to any threats to national security posed by these circumstances,” the filing said.

Justice Department lawyers have said they have already reviewed documents for Trump’s attorney and executive privilege claims, and have opposed the temporary halt to the investigation as potential obstruction of justice and an unnecessary obstruction of investigations into violations of the Espionage Act.

Judge allows special master to review documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, stalls DOJ investigation

Judge cites ‘reputational damage’ to Trump in order to halt Mar-a-Lago special master and probe

At the same time, Cannon ruled that the director of national intelligence could continue to review documents to determine threats to national security.

“The court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the personal items and documents subject to attorney client and/or executive privilege claims and the seized property for potentially privileged material,” Cannon ruled.

Cannon ruled that Trump had put public and private interests at stake in the case and upheld a temporary halt to the government’s investigative use of documents.

“As plaintiff made clear at the hearing, the investigation and treatment of a former president is of unique interest to the general public, and the country is best served by an orderly process that promotes the interest and presumption of fairness,” Cannon wrote.

Cannon asked Trump and Justice Department lawyers to jointly submit a list of names of potential special masters by September 9. She postponed a decision on whether to order Trump to return the documents.