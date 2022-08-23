New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Justice Department “taint” or “filter” team has lost the documents FBI agents took from Mar-a-Lago during a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, a senior law enforcement official familiar with the process said. .

A standard procedure in situations like this is for the DOJ to use a “taint” or “filter” team to go through the documents to identify documents that may be protected by the attorney-client privilege.

Fox News has learned that the process began soon after the search warrant was executed on August 8.

Trump files motion seeking independent review of docs seized during FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

That complicates efforts by Trump’s legal team to appoint a “special master” to examine the nearly 20 boxes of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago, as many of them may have already been filtered out and inspected by DOJ officials since the raid. Two weeks ago.

In a motion filed Monday evening in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida Trump and his legal team said earlier this month they were seeking an independent review of the records seized by the FBI in the “unprecedented” and “unnecessary” raid on Mar-a-Lago, just months before it decided to search his private residence. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, there are “political calculations aimed at reducing the popular voice of President Trump in the Republican Party.”

Judge Bruce Reinhart acknowledged Monday morning that the FBI’s raid on the Mar-a-Lago home was “unprecedented” and formally rejected the Justice Department’s argument to seal the affidavit that led to the search, citing “strong public and historical interest.”

