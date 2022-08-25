DOJ submits redacted Mar-a-Lago discovery affidavit to judge for possible release

Magistrates must rule whether the public interest in the reasons for the search outweighs the government’s interest in keeping them secret for the time being.

Prosecutors argue that releasing the affidavit could compromise their investigation.

Media companies want to know more about justifying unprecedented searches.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed its proposed redactions to an affidavit explaining the reasons for the unprecedented search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate, but it was unclear when or if parts of the affidavit would be made public.

“The United States has filed the submissions under seal as ordered by the court,” Justice spokesman Anthony Coley said, adding that U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart “declined to comment further as he considers the matter.”

The redactions were filed under seal for Reinhart to review so nothing about the affidavit is yet public. Reinhardt a week earlier ordered the department to draft proposed amendments before potentially unsealing part of the document. The affidavit was used to justify an August 8 search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, which Reinhart authorized.

Affidavits usually remain under seal until charges are filed, according to legal experts. Federal prosecutors oppose unsealing the Trump search affidavit because the document could compromise the investigation and discourage witnesses from cooperating. The reduction would be so sweeping as to render the document worthless, prosecutors argued.

Reinhart is still weighing whether to keep the entire affidavit under seal or release parts of it.

“I must still consider whether there is a less draconian alternative to sealing the entire document,” Reinhart said in his written order Monday. “I can’t say at this point whether the partial reform will be so broad that it would result in a meaningless announcement, but I may eventually come to that conclusion after hearing more from the government.”

He did not set a deadline for deciding how much of the affidavit to seal.

Media companies including The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today network, argued for the release of the affidavit to learn more about what prompted the unprecedented search of the former president’s home.

Trump is not part of the lawsuit, but he called for the release of the entire affidavit in a post on social media. In a separate case, he asked a federal court to order the return of documents.

Trump’s relentless attacks on the Mar-a-Lago discovery lack context. What did he say vs. What we know.

FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents. But prosecutors have not released any details about what the documents contain. The affidavit could shed light on what FBI agents were looking for and why.

Jay Bratt, a top official in the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told Reinhardt that the document would require such extensive redactions that it would “not redact the public in any meaningful way.”

Reinhart said the attorneys’ review process for the document and its potential release will be thoughtful and careful. In addition to concerns about intimidating witnesses, Reinhart said releasing details about Mar-a-Lago could harm the Secret Service’s ability to protect the former president.