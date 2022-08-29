DOJ says investigation of seized Mar-a-Lago documents has identified several privileged documents

The filing indicates that federal authorities have assigned a so-called “privilege review team.”

Trump’s lawyers wanted to block review of the document until a special master was appointed.

184 classified documents were in the first phase of 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago in January.

This Department of Justice A federal judge was notified Monday that authorities have identified a “limited set of materials” seized in this month’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate that may contain information protected by attorney-client privilege.

In a brief court filing, Justice officials said they have completed a review of those materials and are addressing any privilege “disputes.”

The Justice Department’s filing comes after U.S. District Judge Allyn Kane signaled her intention to appoint a special master to serve as a third-party screener of documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

But the new Justice filing suggests that federal authorities had already assigned a so-called “privilege review team” to do the same thing Trump lawyers had requested: sorting through and excluding material that might not be relevant or information that could be designated. . Privileged

Trump’s lawyers called for a hold on document review until a special master was appointed, but the judge did not act on that request.

The judge has fixed hearing in this matter till 1 pm on Thursday.

The legal dispute is ongoing as a separate federal court in Florida authorized the release of a heavily-redacted affidavit used to support an unprecedented search, suggesting that possible “obstructive evidence” could be found on Trump’s property.

Federal investigators also revealed in the affidavit that the initial phase of 15 boxes of documents transferred from Mar-a-Lago to the National Archives and Records Administration in January contained 184 classified documents, some marked “HSC” related to confidential human sources. .

The announcement prompted a separate assessment of whether the declassified documents posed a new threat to national security.

In its new filing on Monday, the Justice Department said US intelligence officials are in the process of assessing the threat.

In their initial call for a special master, Trump’s lawyers characterized the search in highly political terms and called the government’s search warrant overly broad because it authorized FBI agents to “seize boxes of documents simply because they were physically combined with other items.” comes. within the scope of the warrant.”

The former president’s lawyers also accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of using the criminal justice system to change the political landscape.

In their filing, Trump’s lawyers also said that Garland’s recent statement acknowledging the discovery “clearly suggests that the decision to raid Mar-a-Lago just 90 days before the 2022 midterm elections involved political calculations aimed at diminishing a prominent voice in the Republican Party, President Trump.” .”

The lawsuit argues that the government’s administration of search warrants raises fundamental Fourth Amendment concerns, a reference to the part of the US Constitution that protects citizens from “unreasonable searches and seizures” without a showing of probable cause for such actions.

