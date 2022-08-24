New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In 2019 the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) said a prosecution of then-President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation was “not necessary” — a recommendation the lawyers’ group gave to then-Attorney General Bill. Bar at the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

A federal appeals court last week ordered the Justice Department to release an internal memo written by the OLC on March 24, 2019, on whether Trump obstructed justice.

The DOJ released a memo Wednesday that revealed the OLC, which is considered the attorney general’s top legal adviser, said the evidence described in Mueller’s report was “in our judgment insufficient to support a conclusion beyond a conclusion.” reasonable doubt that the President has violated the statute of limitations.”

“Additionally, we believe that some of the conduct examined by the special counsel did not, as a matter of law, support an obstruction charge under the circumstances,” the memo, written by former OLC Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel, said. “Accordingly, absent any constitutional impediment, we recommend that you decline to initiate such a prosecution under the principles of federal prosecution.”

Mueller’s investigation, which ended nearly two years later in March 2019, found no evidence of criminal collusion or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

However, Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

Mueller submitted his full report to the bar in late March. Days later, Barr released a four-page summary of findings that Mueller’s team found no evidence that members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

At the time, Barr and then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence from Mueller’s case was “insufficient to establish that the president committed the crime of obstruction of justice.”

A memo released Wednesday is the basis for Barr and Rosenstein’s decision.

“A fair evaluation of the Special Council’s findings and legal doctrines favors the decline of the prosecution,” the OLC wrote. “While listing the actions taken by the President, many of which took place in public view, the report does not identify actions that, in our judgment, constituted restraints related to pending proceedings for corrupt intent necessary to warrant prosecution under the obstruction of justice statutes.”

The OLC stated that “prosecution is not warranted under these circumstances apart from purely constitutional considerations.”

Mueller’s “comprehensive investigation has not determined that the president committed any underlying crime related to Russian interference,” the memo said.

“In every successful obstruction case…corrupt actions taken to prevent the investigation and prosecution of a particular crime,” wrote Engel and former DOJ official Edward O’Callaghan, “the absence of underlying guilt is relevant and powerful evidence in assessing whether innocent acts were committed with corrupt intent.” “

Meanwhile, Barr said he “personally felt” that Mueller would “come to a conclusion” on the obstruction.

Mueller, in April 2019, announced his findings to the public, saying that if his office was “convinced that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

“We have not determined whether the president committed a crime,” Mueller said of the obstruction. “We conclude that we cannot decide one way or the other whether the president committed a crime. That is the final position of the office.”

Congressional Democrats, at the time, seized on Mueller’s public statements and launched an investigation into Trump’s allegations of obstruction of justice.