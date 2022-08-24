DOJ issues Mueller-era memo to bar on decision not to prosecute Trump

Toggle caption Andrew Harnick/AP

Andrew Harnick/AP

Department of Justice on Wednesday A memo was issued from 2019 Prosecuting then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller for not prosecuting former President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice in connection with the Russia investigation.

The nine-page memo, dated March 24, 2019, was written by two senior Trump Justice Department officials: Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O’Callaghan.

They concluded that none of Trump’s actions were documented in Mueller’s report—the firing of FBI Director James Comey; He directed the top White House counsel to fire Mueller; His appeal to witnesses not to overturn – should be seen as a hindrance.

“We conclude that the evidence described in Volume II of the report is not, in our judgment, sufficient to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the President violated the obstruction of justice statute,” the memo said. “Furthermore, we believe that some of the conduct investigated by the special counsel may not, as a matter of law, justify obstruction charges under the circumstances.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a watchdog group in Washington, filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to make the memo public. The Justice Department has long fought to get rid of the memo, arguing that it was part of the department’s internal deliberative process.

Law Under Barr DOJ improperly withheld portions of Russia probe memo, court rules

A district court judge and a panel of circuit court judges disagreed and ordered him released.

Then-Attorney General William Barr ultimately declined to prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice stemming from Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump and his supporters applauded the decision, but many legal experts questioned the reasoning and conclusion. In 2019, more than 1,000 former federal prosecutors signed a letter saying the conduct described in Mueller’s report would lead to more serious charges of obstruction of justice in general.

The memo concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Trump obstructed justice during Mueller’s investigation. It said obstruction cases are brought when a person prevents the investigation and prosecution of a separate crime, and Mueller’s probe has not established an underlying crime or criminal conspiracy.

It also says there is sufficient evidence that Trump took official actions, such as asking White House counsel to fire Mueller, “not with illegal intent, but because he believed the investigation was politically motivated and harmed his administration’s efforts to govern.”

The memo states that Trump did not make any requests to change the investigation.

The release of the document comes as the former president faces both criminal and congressional investigations into, among other matters, the storage of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.