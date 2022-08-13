DOJ Investigates Southern Baptists After Sexual Assault Crisis

type here...
By printveela editor

A cross and biblical sculpture outside the headquarters of the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 24. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention states that several major organizations of the denomination are under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Holly Meyer/AP


NASHVILLE, Tennessee. — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention said on Friday that several of the denomination’s main organizations are under investigation by the US Justice Department for its many issues related to clergy sexual abuse.

The SBC executive committee has received a subpoena, but according to the committee’s lawyers, not a single person has been subpoenaed so far.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we are not commenting on our discussions with the Justice Department,” they said.

Southern Baptists Vote to End Sexual Assault and Elect Leader for Change

Religion

Southern Baptists Vote to End Sexual Assault and Elect Leader for Change

The statement from SBC leaders, including Executive Committee members, seminary presidents and heads of missionary organizations, provided few details about the investigation, but indicated that it addresses widespread sexual abuse issues that have rocked the largest Protestant denomination in the US.

“Individually and collectively, each SBC organization is determined to fully and fully cooperate with the investigation,” the statement said. “While we continue to mourn and mourn past mistakes related to sexual abuse, the current leaders of the SBC have shown a strong commitment to addressing these past issues and are taking action to ensure they never happen again in the future.”

There was no immediate comment from the Department of Justice on the investigation.

The report states that leading Southern Baptists vilify and vilify victims of sexual assault.

Religion

The report states that leading Southern Baptists vilify and vilify victims of sexual assault.

Earlier this year, the SBC Task Force on Sexual Assault released an impressive 288-page report from outside consultant Guidepost Solutions. A seven-month independent investigation by the firm uncovered disturbing details about how faith leaders mishandled sexual assault allegations and mistreated victims.

The report specifically focused on how the SBC Executive Committee responded to incidents of abuse, revealing that it secretly maintained a list of clergymen and other church workers accused of abuse. The committee later apologized and released a list that included hundreds of accused workers.

A Guidepost spokesperson declined to comment on news of the DOJ investigation.

Following the release of the Guidepost report, the SBC voted at its annual meeting in June to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sexual abuse and to create a new task force to oversee further reforms. Earlier this week, SBC President Bart Barber, who also signed Friday’s statement, announced the names of Southern Baptist pastors and church members who will serve on the task force.

Southern Baptists agree to keep a list of accused of sexual harassment

National

Southern Baptists agree to keep a list of accused of sexual harassment

Southern Baptist sexual abuse survivor Christa Brown, who has long called for the SBC to do more to combat sexual abuse in its churches, welcomed the news of the Justice Department’s investigation.

“Hallelujah. It’s about time,” Brown tweeted Friday. “This is what you need”.

Another survivor, Jules Woodson, went public with her story of abuse in 2018 and has been pushing for reforms at the SBC ever since. On Friday, she reacted to news of the investigation by tweeting, “Let justice be done!!!”

Oklahoma pastor Mike Keebone, who serves on the Executive Committee and is vice chair of a new anti-abuse task force, said on Twitter that the investigation “has nothing to be afraid of… If there’s more work to be done, we’ll do it.” .”




