DOJ Charges 3 Iranians With Hacking Hundreds of US Computers to Extort Ransoms

The Justice Department charged 3 Iranian men with hacking hundreds of US computers.

The suspects allegedly demanded a ransom in exchange for returning access to the computer system.

Victims include local governments, accounting firms and domestic violence shelters.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced indictments against three Iranian men accused of hacking into hundreds of U.S. computer systems, encrypting the data and extorting victims for ransom.

Victims of the scheme include a township in Union County, New Jersey, and a county government in Wyoming; accounting firms in New Jersey and Illinois; power companies in Indiana and Mississippi; Washington State Housing Authority and a Pennsylvania domestic violence shelter, according to the indictment.

All three men are in Iran and not in custody. But officials familiar with the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the charges were aimed at limiting his employment, training and travel outside Iran, and that he could be tried if ever taken into custody. The indictment does not allege Iranian government complicity.

The charges come as the Justice Department ramps up its investigation into cybersecurity and ransomware, which officials warned business executives in June 2021 could lead to a deadly increase in hacking attacks.

Then, the department announced that it had recovered most of the $4.4 million from Colonial Pipeline in a ransomware attack that disrupted fuel deliveries. In November 2021, the department announced charges against two Russians who allegedly wrote and released the ransomware.

The Iranian suspects named in the indictment are Mansour Adamadi, Ahmad Khatibi Agda and Amir Hossein Nikain Ravari. Charged in the indictment are four counts of conspiracy to defraud in connection with a computer, two counts of willful damage to a protected computer and two counts of transmitting solicitation in connection with damage to a computer.

The scheme ran from October 2020 to August 2022. In some cases, victims paid the ransom in Bitcoin. Federal authorities have not recovered the bitcoin or frozen any bitcoin accounts, as they have in other cases in recent years. Officials could not estimate the total amount embezzled.

According to the indictment, examples of hacking attacks include: