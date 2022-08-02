DOJ Challenges Idaho Abortion Law; Roe v. First administrative test after Wade was overthrown

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department sued the state of Idaho on Tuesday seeking to invalidate the state’s restrictive abortion law, marking the first such challenge by the Biden administration since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The Idaho law, set to take effect Aug. 25, imposes a nearly total ban on abortion and violates federal law that allows the procedure in cases where emergency treatment is necessary to stabilize patients, federal officials said.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women receive the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled under federal law,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “And we will closely examine state abortion laws to ensure they comply with federal law.”

Garland cited the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act to argue that federal law pre-empts state criteria.

Federal law requires hospitals that receive Medicare funds to “provide the necessary stable treatment to patients arriving at their emergency departments when experiencing a medical emergency,” officials said.

“When a physician reasonably determines that the necessary stable treatment is an abortion, state law cannot prohibit the provision of that care,” the government argues. “The statute defines necessary stable treatment to include all treatment necessary to ensure that the patient does not seriously endanger his health, seriously impair his bodily functions, or suffer serious dysfunction of any bodily organ or organ.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the federal law is “clear.”

“Patients have a right to stable hospital emergency room care, no matter where they live,” Becerra said. “Women should not have to be close to death to receive care. The Department of Health and Human Services will continue its work with the Department of Justice to enforce federal laws that protect access to health care, including abortion.”