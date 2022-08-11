New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he “personally approved” the decision to seek a search warrant for former President Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago, and the Justice Department filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and receipt of the property from the FBI raid. , defending the “integrity” of law enforcement officers, amid “substantial public interest” in the matter.

In a rare public statement, it comes days after the FBI raided Trump’s private residence in Palm Beach, Florida in the early hours of the morning.

The raid was related to an attempt by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to collect records and materials the former president took with him from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago–a matter the agency referred to the Justice Department.

“Since I became attorney general, I’ve made it clear that the Justice Department is only talking about its court filings and its work,” Garland said. “The Department of Justice in the Southern District of Florida has filed a motion to unseal a court-approved search warrant and property receipt related to a search conducted by the FBI earlier this week of a former president’s premises in Florida.”

Garland noted that the Justice Department made no public announcements on the day of the search, but Trump “publicly confirmed the search that evening, his right.”

Copies of both the warrant and the FBI property receipt “were provided on the day of the search to the former president’s attorney who was on site during the search,” Garland said.

“A search warrant is authorized by a federal court upon a finding of probable cause,” Garland said, “and a property receipt is a document required by federal law to be left with the property owner by law enforcement agents.”

Garland said the Justice Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt “in light of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the former president’s public acknowledgment of the substantial public interest in the matter.”

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is a foundational principle of the judicial branch and our democracy,” Garland said. “Upholding the rule of law means applying the law equally without fear or favor under my watch. That’s what the Justice Department is doing.”

“All Americans are entitled to due process of law and the even-handed application of the law to the presumption of innocence,” Garland asserted.

Much of the department’s work is “by necessity, conducted out of the public eye,” Garland said.

“We do so to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations,” Garland explained. “Federal law, long-standing department rules and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details based on the search.”

“At this point, there are a few things you need to know,” Garland said.

“First, I personally approve of the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,” Garland said.

“Secondly, the department does not take such a decision lightly,” Garland said. “Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive alternatives to search and to narrowly scope any search undertaken.”

Garland addressed the “recent baseless attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

“I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked,” he said. “The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day they protect our civil liberties while protecting the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats. They do so at great personal sacrifice. And risk to themselves.”

“I’m honored to work with them,” Garland said. “That’s all I can say right now. More information will be made available as appropriate and in due course.”

The Justice Department filed a motion to unseal the warrant and receipt list in the Southern District of Florida.

“Under the circumstances of the search of the former president’s residence, the notice filed by former President Trump and its attachment…the government hereby requests that the court quash the objection in absentia,” the DOJ motion states.

The notice, according to the motion, includes a search warrant signed and approved by the court on Aug. 5 and an amended property receipt listing the items “seized pursuant to the search.”

“The press and the public enjoy a qualified right of access to criminal and judicial proceedings and judicial records filed therein,” the motion said, adding that the sealing of documents “does not impair the functions of the court.”

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what happened under these circumstances favors unsealing,” the motion said, adding that Trump should have an opportunity to respond to the motion and “express objections regarding any ‘legitimate. privacy interests’ or potential for other ‘injury’ if these materials were made public.” “

Fox News reported earlier Thursday that Trump’s office received a grand jury subpoena this spring for classified documents taken from the White House when he leaves office in 2021. A source close to Trump told Fox News that the former president cooperated with the subpoena. On documents to the FBI.

According to the source, the subpoena was issued to the “custodian of the President” and is related to the materials National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Trump is trying to collect those classified records after allegedly taking them with him from Washington DC to Mar-a-Lago.

A Trump aide told Fox News that Trump has been cooperating with the year-long investigation into the NARA records.

On June 3, the FBI visited Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents requested in the subpoena, a source told Fox News that Trump complied.

Those investigators toured the Florida resort area where some of the documents were stored, then briefly viewed and seized a small amount of sensitive material. Separate sources told Fox News that federal investigators have spoken with at least one person who may have been circulating more sensitive national security material in that storage room and other areas of the property.

FBI officials, that day, asked to see the storage facility where the records were located. The FBI asked the crew to lock the storage room, which they later did.

The source said Trump and his staff have adhered to and complied with the Presidential Records Act, which requires the presidential administration to preserve certain documents.

Trump received the subpoena two months before the FBI’s unprecedented raid of a former president of the United States’ private residence early Monday morning.

The source questioned whether the federal magistrate judge who signed the warrant for the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday was aware of Trump’s “compliance with a previous subpoena,” if the FBI is looking for additional documents, other documents and records related to Trump and his team’s “cooperation” and responding to a subpoena issued in the spring. A subpoena may have been issued because of the change.

Sources told Fox News that the FBI has interviewed Trump staff in connection with the NARA probe over the past several months.

The FBI interviewed Trump aides, including White House staff who moved boxes from the White House, administrative staff and others who helped organize Trump’s departure from the Oval Office, and questioned those people about what they were involved in moving.

“The fact is, you talk to anybody who’s been part of the administration and left the White House and they’ll tell you it’s always a chaotic thing,” the source said, adding that “it’s no surprise” the records “should exist,” and that “it’s unusual for NARA and former administration officials to be in communication about the documents.” No, and it’s about whether they should leave the White House.”

Investigators also spoke with at least one witness about the presence of sensitive material left in the Mar-a-Lago basement. Those sources do not classify the person as an “informant” or the information received as a “tip.”

Fox News has also learned that a separate subpoena was issued seeking information about surveillance cameras to determine who had access to the storage room.

It’s unclear what developed in recent weeks to prompt investigators to seek more documents for Monday’s FBI search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, but some sources said communications between the two sides became more strained.

Sources close to the former president, however, said they are cooperating with the investigation and all document requests.

Meanwhile, another source familiar with the raid told Fox News on Monday that the warrant for the raid was related to NARA’s effort to collect records and materials the former president took with him from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago.