Trump lawyer on why DOJ doesn’t want special master

Former DOJ prosecutor Jim told Trustee Mark Levin that there are people who think going after former President Trump is such a ‘just cause’ that the terms don’t matter.

The Department of Justice has asked the 11th Circuit to allow classified documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property to continue to be used in a criminal investigation.

The DOJ’s request comes after it appointed a special master to review documents seized from Trump’s Florida property.

This court image filed by the Justice Department on Aug. 30, 2022, partially redacted by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized by the FBI during an Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Mar- A-Lago Estate in Florida. On Thursday, a federal judge appointed a special master to review the documents.

(Department of Justice via AP)

New York Judge Raymond Deary Trump appointed special master in Mar-a-Lago case

“While the Government believes that the district court erred prima facie in appointing a special master and granting injunctive relief, the Government seeks to stay only those portions of the order that would cause the most serious and immediate harm to the Government and the public by limiting (1) the Government’s review and use of records bearing classification marks and (2) require the government to disclose those records for the special-master review process,” the DOJ wrote.

Friday’s motion is a partial appeal while Special Master Raymond Deary, appointed by Judge Eileen Cannon, reviews them.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Justice Department on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. Garland announced that the Justice Department would open an investigation into the policing practices of the Louisville Police Department in Kentucky. A report of any constitutional and illegal violations will be published.

(Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

Prosecutors argued in the motion that Trump cannot assert executive authority over documents that are the property of the executive branch. They urged the court to quickly rule on their motion as “absent a stay would cause irreparable harm to the public.”

The DOJ also argued that the stay would not interfere with the review process, allowing prosecutors to continue using classified documents in a criminal investigation.

Max Thornberry is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. You can reach him at Max.Thornberry@fox.com and on Twitter @Max_Thornberry