The Justice Department told a court Thursday it will appeal a federal judge’s order to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI in an unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The government did not grant a stay in this case.

Justice Department files “Notice of Appeal” with US District Judge for Southern District of Florida Judge Eileen M. Cannon On Thursday.

The filing specifically states that the government “will politely move for a partial stay” pending an appeal of Cannon’s ruling on Monday, which “ordered the appointment of a special master to review the seized property, exercise special powers and make recommendations thereon and evaluate claims. For the return of the property.”

“The government respectfully requests that the court immediately rule on this motion,” the DOJ filing said. “If the court does not grant a stay by Thursday, September 15, the government intends to seek relief from the Eleventh Circuit.”

“A stay on that limited set of records is warranted for three reasons,” the DOJ wrote. “First, the government is likely to prevail on its appeal of the order as it applies to classified records,” the DOJ said, adding that Trump “cannot assert and say that he owns or has any proprietary interest in the classified records; that he has a right to return those government records to him; or that the government He may advance any plausible claims of attorney-client privilege that would preclude review or use of such records.”

The DOJ said, citing Supreme Court precedent, that “any claim of exclusivity is clear” that Trump seeks to produce classified records by the government’s ‘demonstrated, specific need.’

Cannon’s order on Monday “authorized the appointment of a special master to review seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged materials subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,” the order said.

“Second, the Government and the public will suffer irreparable harm if the stay is not granted,” the DOJ wrote.

“This is without prejudice to a separate master’s review of any other records, including any personal materials or records potentially subject to attorney-client privilege.” therefore for certain national security purposes,” the DOJ continued.

“A stay allows the government to continue to review and use the same records even in its ongoing criminal investigation—again, arguably the government’s, not the plaintiff’s.”

Fox News first reported last month that FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by the attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers during a raid.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential. At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Department of Justice A “taint” or “filter” team has been reviewing those documents, but Cannon’s Monday order temporarily halted that government review.

“Furthermore, naturally in conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and order of the special master’s procedures, the court will temporarily enjoin the government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending the completion of the special master’s review or further court order. . . .”

The order, however, “does not preclude a classified review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”), as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of the Preliminary Order.”

Cannon disclosed in his order Monday that the FBI seized Trump’s medical records and accounting information and tax documents during the raid.

“According to the Privilege Review Team’s report, the seized materials included medical records, tax correspondence and accounting information,” Cannon wrote.

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the FBI seized 40 years of Trump’s medical records from Mar-a-Lago during the search.

Congressional Democrats are seeking Trump’s tax returns from 2019. Last month, a federal appeals court cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to finally obtain Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, under a law requiring disclosure of an individual’s tax returns to a congressional committee.

Trump may seek emergency intervention from the Supreme Court in an attempt to temporarily block the release of those tax records to the committee.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.