The Department of Justice acknowledged that statistics showing an increase in domestic terrorism-related cases over the past two years are related to the January 6, 2021, capital riots.

“That number includes the January 6 cases, and there, of course, we have over 800 individuals arrested — not all of them are clearly identified as domestic violent extremists, but many are,” Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen testified before the House Judiciary Committee last week. Said while giving. “They account for at least a significant portion of that jump over the past two years in the number of investigations.”

Some critics have accused the FBI and DOJ of purposely increasing the number of cases related to domestic terrorism to appease the Biden administration, which has said domestic terrorism is the “greatest threat” facing the country.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, last week sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray demanding answers after he said “courageous whistleblowers” came to him with information suggesting the agency was overstating the number of domestic terrorism cases.

“From recent protected disclosures, we have learned that FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’ even though the cases do not meet the criteria for such classification,” Jordan wrote in the letter. “Given the narrative advanced by the Biden administration that domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country, it is reprehensible that the FBI is artificially padding domestic terrorism data.”

Ray testified before the House Judiciary Committee last year that the FBI has “doubled the volume of domestic terrorism investigations,” seemingly lending credence to President Biden’s argument that domestic terrorism represents a growing and “lethal threat” to national security.

During his testimony last week, Olsen said that “the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violence has more than doubled since the spring of 2020,” but he could not specify how much of that increase was due to the Jan. 6 arrests of the suspects.

I don’t have a specific number on it, he said.

Jordan believes at least part of that jump may also be the result of pressure from the FBI to reclassify cases as domestic terrorism that otherwise would not have occurred.

“We have received allegations that FBI agents are inflating the number of DVE cases to please their superiors. For example, one whistleblower explained that because agents cannot find enough DVE cases, they are encouraged and incentivized to reclassify them as DVE cases. There is, at least, circumstantial evidence to support it,” Jordan wrote in the letter.

“Another whistleblower — who led at least one high-profile domestic terrorism investigation — said the Field Office Counterterrorism Assistant Special Agent in Charge and Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division pressured agents to move cases into the DVE category. Performance metrics. According to whistleblowers, The FBI uses these metrics to make awards and promotions. Each whistleblower called it a ‘pressured’ environment at the FBI,” he added.

Jordan argued that the practice would downplay real examples of domestic violence and extremism for the sake of a political agenda.

“Instead it appears that the FBI is more focused on classifying investigations to cater to the vigilante left,” Jordan concluded.