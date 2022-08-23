New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sloppy wet kisses, lots of joy and jumping – and, now, tears of joy?

It turned out yes.

A new study suggests that when dogs are reunited with their owners after being away for 5-7 hours, they tear up with joy.

The study was published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

“We found that dogs shed tears with positive emotions,” Takefumi Kikusui of Azabu University in Japan said in a media release about the study.

“We found oxytocin as the underlying mechanism.”

Kikusui and his team discovered dog tears six years ago after having two standard poodle puppies of his own.

Kikusui noticed that whenever his dog nursed the puppies – tears appeared on the dog’s face, although the tears did not fall like human tears.

The researchers used a standardized test to measure the dogs’ tear volume before and after meeting their owners.

“It gave me the idea that oxytocin increases tears,” Kikusui also said.

According to Kikusui, oxytocin is described as the “love hormone.”

So he proceeded with an experiment.

His team of researchers used a standardized test to measure the tear volume of dogs before and after the pets were reunited with their owners.

They found that when the pets were reunited with their owners, the amount of tears the dogs shed against other humans they did not know increased.

According to the press release, researchers knew from previous observations that oxytocin is released in dogs and their owners during interactions.

“We have never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in happy situations, such as being reunited with their owners.”

That’s why they ran a “reintegration experiment” — to see if it made dogs cry.

That finding supports the idea that oxytocin release plays a role in tear production when dogs and their people are reunited.

According to the release, these findings suggest that canine tear production helps build stronger bonds between people and their dogs.

It also shows the strong emotional bonds between humans and their pet dogs.

Kikusui said the findings were surprising, although there is still much they don’t know.

“We have never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in happy situations, such as being reunited with their owners, and we are all excited that this will be a world first,” he said in a media release.

The New York resident, who grew up with dogs as a child, says, “There’s joy, there’s memory — dogs are smarter than people think.”

He recalls the reaction of his family’s German Shepherd when he returned home after basic training.

She had puppies by then.

He’d been away from home for about a year at that point — and as he approached the house, puppies he didn’t know started howling.

But Shatzi, Mama’s dog, “was so happy — she was wagging her tail and jumping over the fence to greet me,” he said.

He also said that all the puppies instantly changed their behavior towards him.

“That’s a great dog,” he said.