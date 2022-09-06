New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is congratulating two new retirees — a dog and a human — for their important work in detecting explosives.

Ebers, an 11-year-old male Vizsla-Labrador mix, and his handler Gene Carney of Minnesota retired at the end of August, according to a tweet shared by the airport.

“Thank you both for an amazing career saving passengers at @mspairport and other high-profile events around the country,” the tweet read.

Pictures embedded in the social media post reveal that the couple enjoyed a retirement party complete with dog toys, balloons and cake.

A spokesperson for TSA’s Great Lakes Region told Fox News Digital that Ebers and Carney have lived together throughout their careers and will continue to live together in their retirement.

Eebbers and Carney’s retirement comes just days after the TSA named Eebbers the “cutest canine” of 2022, which he earned through a nationwide social media contest.

The senior dog beat out 92 contestants through a public vote on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, according to a press release the TSA put out on Aug. 26, National Dog Day.

Eebbers have been at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for nearly 10 years and have served as passenger-screening dogs.

In this role, Ebbers helped Carney screen airline passengers and their belongings for potential explosives at security checkpoints.

Passenger-screening dogs are trained to detect explosives and explosives by scent, and their handlers are trained to read canine behaviors that indicate an explosive may be present.

“If a dog alerts its handler to an explosive odor, TSA will follow established procedures to resolve the alarm,” TSA wrote in its National Dog Day press release.

“The use of these highly trained dogs is an effective tool in preventing and detecting the introduction of explosive devices into the nation’s transportation systems.”

TSA has more than 1,000 canine teams nationwide.

Each of these teams reportedly received instruction at the TSA Canine Training Center in San Antonio.

Ebbers was born in the TSA’s puppy program at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base and was the agency’s last working dog from that program until he retired.

Outside of airport duties, Eebbers has provided security for two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, an NCAA National Championship football game, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR events, according to the TSA.

Ebbers is named in memory of US Army Pvt. James Ebbers, who died on October 14, 2002, was assigned to a mission with the 551st Military Police Company in Dijbooti, ​​East Africa, at the age of 19.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Ebers and Jean’s dedication to keeping passengers safe at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and at numerous events around the country,” said TSA Minnesota Federal Security Director Marty Robinson. In a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Our biggest threat is explosives, and our dog teams are the best defense against that,” Robinson continued.

“The beautiful canine title is a fitting send-off for this dog, who now enjoys a well-deserved retirement.”