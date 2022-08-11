New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Americans who spoke to Fox News in Wisconsin almost all agreed that Taiwan is its own country amid tensions over the island’s independence from China.

“Taiwan is definitely its own country,” one man, Dustin, told Fox News. “This is their own independent country and they have a sovereign right to exist.”

Another agreed, saying: “China should mind their own business and stay away from that independent country.”

China claims Taiwan as its territory, but the island’s government denies these claims and has operated as an autonomous democracy since 1949. Beijing demands that countries seeking ties with China cut formal ties with Taiwan, although the US maintains informal ties with the island. Govt

“If we want to call Taiwan a country, I think we should,” said a man named Michael. “I don’t care if China goes crazy.”

“Who are they to tell the United States what to do?” Michael added. “We want to maintain decent foreign relations, but they don’t dictate what we do.”

Yet candy maker Mars Wrigley Apologized to China Last week, a Snickers ad calling Taiwan a country went viral.

“Mars Wrigley respects China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and conducts its business in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations,” the apology said.

One person said that Taiwan “should” be its own country.

“I thought I was,” said another. “It’s probably too bad for me that I didn’t know that.”

One attendee, Don, said: “Well, China really rules it in a way, but I give Nancy Pelosi a lot of credit for going over there and standing up for the Chinese.”

House Speaker Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month. In response, Beijing sanctioned Pelosi and her immediate family, fired missiles at the island and held military exercises nearby.

“I think China should just leave them alone,” a woman who considers Taiwan an independent nation told Fox News. “Like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin should leave Ukraine alone.