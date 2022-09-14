New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the 2022 MLB season with a division title.

The Dodgers got seven dominant innings from Clayton Kershaw and home runs from Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncie in their 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Kershaw allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out five.

“We’re not defending National League West champions. That’s first on our list,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “It’s something we have to enjoy and be proud of, and get back to work (Wednesday), but it’s a huge accomplishment.”

It was Los Angeles’ ninth National League West title in the last 10 seasons. Even with 106 wins last year, the team narrowly missed out. The Dodgers have 98 wins so far this season.

Kershaw missed three weeks with a nagging back problem in the second half of his decorated career. Since then, he’s made three starts, allowing just three runs in 19 innings and 19 strikeouts.

“That three-week break gave him a chance to reset, and tonight, too, to know there’s still some in there. He’ll be ready for the postseason with three or four more starts,” Roberts said.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. Taylor Widener allowed just one earned run on three hits.

In 18 starts this season, Kershaw has been as productive as ever.

He has a 2.44 ERA with 107 strikeouts along with a 9.3 K/9 and 2.66 FIP.

“How fitting, right? We have a chance to clinch the division for us again and Clayton’s on the mound and gave us seven incredible innings,” Justin Turner said after the game, via MLB.com. “He’s as awesome as you can imagine.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.