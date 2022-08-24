New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career on Tuesday.

Buehler will miss the rest of the regular season and possibly the entire 2023 season while he recovers.

Losing Buehler was seen as a setback to Los Angeles’ hopes of winning another World Series.

“Let’s roll Tommy John Round 2. See you when I see you,” Buehler wrote in the Instagram caption.

The 28-year-old right-hander appeared in 12 games this season but has been away from his All-Star self since 2021. He was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Additionally, Buehler had a WAR of 0.4 – the lowest of his career – to go along with a 4.15 RA/9.

His last start came on June 10 against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed three runs on four hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after the Dodgers selected him 24th overall in the MLB draft.

Los Angeles’ rotation now includes Julio Urias, Ryan Pepiot, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson. The Dodgers got Dustin May back last week. May allowed one hit in five innings in his return start against the Miami Marlins.

The Dodgers also lost Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the injured list earlier this month.

Entering Tuesday, the Dodgers had the best record in baseball at 84-37.