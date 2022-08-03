New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Dodgers longtime play-by-play announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully was the Dodgers’ lead broadcaster in Brooklyn from 1950 until his retirement in 2016.

The Dodgers announced his death on Twitter Tuesday evening, in a statement released by Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten. The following statement:

“We’ve lost an icon. The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not just as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will live on forever. will be heard and forever in all of our hearts. I know he is looking forward to being joined by the love of his life, Sandy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time. Winn will be truly missed.”

