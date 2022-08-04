closer
The The Los Angeles Dodgers are celebrating The Great Vin Scully with the patch on their uniforms after the legendary broadcaster passed away.

Scully, who He passed away on Tuesday evening At 94, both teams lined the baselines before the first pitch at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Wednesday, while a tribute to Scully played on the big screen.

Vin Scully shakes hands with his wife Sandra Hunt before game five of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Sean M. Hafey/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are on the road until Friday The organization pays tribute 67 to their announcer.

Vin Scully’s legacy is bigger than baseball

Los Angeles beat San Francisco Wednesday nightTaking the third game of the four-game series 3-0.

It was the Dodgers’ fourth straight win and the team’s 11th since the All-Star break.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tossed six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and striking out six in the win. The win moved Urias to 11-6 on the season.

Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park on August 3, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Miguel Vargas made his major league debut for the Dodgers, driving in two runs while going 2-4 at the plate.

Hanser Alberto of the Los Angeles Dodgers wears a patch in honor of Vin Scully, who passed away Tuesday, during a Giants game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Aug. 3, 2022.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“He’s been around the game a long time, and when you understand the game, he’s got a good heart rate,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. According to MLB.com. “He’s always watching the field and the game and understanding the game, the scoreboard, but it’s an uncanny ability to slow things down.”

The Dodgers and Giants wrap up their four-game series on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 pm ET.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.