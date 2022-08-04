New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The The Los Angeles Dodgers are celebrating The Great Vin Scully with the patch on their uniforms after the legendary broadcaster passed away.

Scully, who He passed away on Tuesday evening At 94, both teams lined the baselines before the first pitch at San Francisco’s Oracle Park on Wednesday, while a tribute to Scully played on the big screen.

The Dodgers are on the road until Friday The organization pays tribute 67 to their announcer.

Vin Scully’s legacy is bigger than baseball

Los Angeles beat San Francisco Wednesday night Taking the third game of the four-game series 3-0.

It was the Dodgers’ fourth straight win and the team’s 11th since the All-Star break.

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tossed six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and striking out six in the win. The win moved Urias to 11-6 on the season.

Miguel Vargas made his major league debut for the Dodgers, driving in two runs while going 2-4 at the plate.

“He’s been around the game a long time, and when you understand the game, he’s got a good heart rate,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. According to MLB.com. “He’s always watching the field and the game and understanding the game, the scoreboard, but it’s an uncanny ability to slow things down.”

The Dodgers and Giants wrap up their four-game series on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 pm ET.