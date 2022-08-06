closer
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was placed on the injured list Friday with a lower back injury.

Kershaw left Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants while warming up before the fifth inning. Before he left the game, he was seen telling the trainers “behind me”.

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands in the dugout during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on August 4, 2022 in San Francisco.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old Kershaw has been struggling with injuries for the past few years. He hasn’t made 30 starts since the 2015 season.

It’s now his 11th career IL stint, all coming since 2014, and his second this year. Two IL stints were due to back injuries.

Despite the injuries, the three-time Cy Young Award winner put up numbers similar to previous years in his stellar career. He has a 2.64 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. For his career, he has a 2.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks to the outfield after giving up a double to Los Angeles Angels Luis Rengifo in the eighth inning of a game on July 15, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with a flare

He also has two perfect games in the eighth inning this year. The first came in his season debut, but manager Dave Roberts pulled him after the seventh inning because of a tight pitch count to protect against injuries.

Kershaw was named an All-Star for the ninth time this summer and started the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. It was his first starting nod at the Mid-Summer Classic.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout during the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels on July 15, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Kershaw has made 15 starts this year after making 22 last season.