Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was placed on the injured list Friday with a lower back injury.

Kershaw left Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants while warming up before the fifth inning. Before he left the game, he was seen telling the trainers “behind me”.

The 34-year-old Kershaw has been struggling with injuries for the past few years. He hasn’t made 30 starts since the 2015 season.

It’s now his 11th career IL stint, all coming since 2014, and his second this year. Two IL stints were due to back injuries.

Despite the injuries, the three-time Cy Young Award winner put up numbers similar to previous years in his stellar career. He has a 2.64 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. For his career, he has a 2.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

He also has two perfect games in the eighth inning this year. The first came in his season debut, but manager Dave Roberts pulled him after the seventh inning because of a tight pitch count to protect against injuries.

Kershaw was named an All-Star for the ninth time this summer and started the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. It was his first starting nod at the Mid-Summer Classic.

Kershaw has made 15 starts this year after making 22 last season.