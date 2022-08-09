New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw was among the players on the field, while legendary broadcaster Vin Scully was in the booth calling games.

Scully died last week at the age of 94. He first called Dodgers games when they played in Brooklyn and followed the team to Los Angeles until he retired from broadcasting in 2016.

Kershaw, who is hosting the eighth annual Ping Pong for Purpose event in Los Angeles, spoke to Fox News Digital about Scully’s lasting mark on him.

“Win has had a great legacy in everybody’s career, not just mine. When I’m older and retired and come back and watch old videos, he’s talking to them about the game. I’m very grateful for that. That’s a part of it,” Kershaw said.

“I’m grateful that I got to know him as a person. Such a great man, who left such a great legacy and continued with his family and everything he did and stood for. He was so many things. Different people and I’m no different.”

Kershaw and his wife Ellen have been married since 2010. The two started the annual event in 2013 to raise money and awareness for the Kershaw Challenge, which aims to serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Zambia. Dominican Republic,” according to his charity’s website.

Despite the injury, Kershaw attended the event to help raise money for underprivileged children.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to help so many kids and to have so many people support us. Ellen and I started this charity with one kid in mind and it’s become what it’s become over the course of 10 years,” he told Fox. News Digital. “In our wildest dreams , We never thought about it. We’re very humbled that so many people came out tonight to support us.”

Kershaw is currently on the injured list after experiencing lower back pain early last week. He has a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 15 starts this season.