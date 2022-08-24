type here...
Dodgers All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler undergoes Tommy John surgery for second career

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career on Tuesday, sending Los Angeles into the postseason and possibly next year without a key member of the rotation.

“There’s no sugar coating,” said Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations. “It’s a tough blow, but we’ll get him back. I know he’s already itching.

The team announced earlier this month that the 28-year-old right-hander will have season-ending elbow surgery. At the time, the team did not say Buehler would have Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery time for a tendon-replacement procedure is 12 to 18 months.

“It’s kind of a worst-case scenario in our minds,” Friedman said.

Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA this season. He has 58 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched in 12 starts.

He was shut down in June with a flexor strain and also had a bone spur removed. The prognosis calls for him to recover in 10 to 12 weeks, and the Dodgers are hopeful he will return for the postseason.

Manager Dave Roberts said last week that Buehler suffered a sore throat while playing catch, forcing him to be shut down.

“I don’t know when the comeback will be,” Roberts said. “I think Walker has a sense of relief and at least we have a sense of action.”

In addition to replacing the ulnar collateral ligament, Buehler repaired his flexor tendon.

“The most important information from today is that it probably will,” said Friedman, who texted Buehler that morning.

“His maturity and how he’s internalized all of this is very impressive,” Friedman said. “It’s easy to get frustrated, it’s easy to be mad, but that’s not his state of mind. It’s much more practical and matter-of-fact, and whatever comes out of it, he’s going to attack it and do whatever he can to get back as quickly as possible.

Buehler underwent his first Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted by the Dodgers in the first round in June 2015. He made his professional baseball debut the following August.

He was a key contributor to the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship, their first since 1988. He was considered the team’s heir apparent to veteran ace Clayton Kershaw.

Buehler has a career ERA of 3.02.



