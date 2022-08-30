New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was placed on the injured list Monday because of a strained right forearm, a precautionary measure hours before his scheduled game against the Miami Marlins.

Gonsolin is tied for the big league lead with 16 hits, pitching the most he’s ever pitched in his career. His injury is the latest in a rotation that has helped the Dodgers post the best record in the majors.

“It felt really tight coming off the last outing,” Gonsolin said. “I was a little tight earlier this year. I thought it was going to go away for two days and it’s delayed this time so we’re going to push back.”

After splitting time between starting and relieving his first three seasons, the 28-year-old Gonsolin (16-1) has become one of the top pitchers in the major leagues. The right-hander leads the NL with a 2.10 ERA and is tied with Houston’s Justin Verlander and Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the most wins in the majors.

With injuries to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, Gonsolin climbed into the Dodgers’ rotation and earned his first All-Star selection.

But Gonsolin’s workload has also increased, unlike in his previous three seasons with the club. Gonsolin has already thrown 128 1/3 innings this season after the previous league high of 55 2/3 in 2021.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it was new territory for Gonsolin.

“Part of it is you lose a little bit of speed the season you have. But I think you have to do everything we can to keep him healthy,” he said.

Gonsolin is not expected to miss more than two starts during his IL stint. He said an MRI was not necessary after other tests revealed no structural damage.

“Every tendon test came back negative,” Gonsolin said. “Everything was great except for a little tightness when I threw up.”

The Dodgers, who opened the day with a 19 1/2-game lead over San Diego in the NL West, recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander will start against Miami.

The Dodgers open a three-game set at the NL East-leading New York Mets on Tuesday.