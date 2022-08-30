‘Dodged a bullet’: Justin Verlander, Astros Cy Young favorite gets good news on injury

The Houston Astros were at a loss for words, with reporters and fans scrambling for their medical dictionaries on calf injuries, but what really mattered Tuesday was that Cy Young favorite Justin Verlander and the Astros were pretty confident he’d be back by mid-September.

The Astros, who have the American League’s best record, have reached the ALCS five straight years with three American League pennants and a World Series title, are relieved Verlander’s right calf injury isn’t more serious.

“I dodged a bullet here,” Verlander said. “As far as the spectrum of calf injuries goes, this is as good news as I can get.”

Verlander, who left his last start Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles after three innings with calf discomfort, was officially diagnosed with a “facial disruption, but not a muscle fiber disruption.”

In layman’s terms?

“My understanding is that it’s very good news,” Astros GM James Click said. “Our hope and expectation is that this will be relatively short-lived.”

American League Race: Things are looking up in the wild card standings

Newspaper: Get the latest sports news straight to your inbox

Verlander, 39, coming off Tommy John surgery and having one of the best seasons of his career, could return to the rotation as soon as his 15-day injury layoff. He was eligible to pitch again on September 13, giving him four more starts.

“You never want to spend time in IL in an ideal world,” Verlander said, “but I’m quick to be optimistic. If I can spend 15 days in IL and get back there, it’ll be a blip on the radar.

The Astros have the luxury of being cautious with Verlander. They hold an 11 ½-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West with just 33 games left. Their only regular-season drama is whether to finish with the league’s best record, guaranteeing home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs. They have a four-game lead over the New York Yankees for the top spot, which is really a five-game margin as the Astros won the season series and have the tiebreaker advantage.

But, oh, it would have been so different, Verlander said, if the muscle had melted down, it could have ended his season.

“I really don’t know how serious even a small-grade tear of that (calf) muscle can be,” Verlander said. “Kind of instinctively, I thought it wasn’t bad at first. But after I was given the diagnosis, when I was talking to the doctors, I realized how close it was to the end of the season…

“Look, this could be really bad.”

College football on the NFL model? How about with only 32 teams NFL preseason Week 3 winners, losers: Tom Brady sharp after camp break A Massachusetts town is divided over the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament Record predictions for every major college football team this season College football on the NFL model? How about with only 32 teamsNFL preseason Week 3 winners, losers: Tom Brady sharp after camp breakA Massachusetts town is divided over the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournamentRecord predictions for every major college football team this season Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

Verlander said he popped his calf when he broke late to cover first base on Sunday. He knew something was wrong, informed the training staff and immediately left the game as the Astros prayed it wasn’t serious.

“I knew right away I didn’t want to be in the game,” Verlander said. “There’s always a part of you that says you want me to push through this, but I don’t think that’s always a smart thing to hear. This has only gotten me into trouble in the past. You learn from those mistakes.

When Verlander returned, his Cy Young award was lost to teammate Framber Valdez, Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Seaz, Toronto Blue Jays starter Alec Manoh and Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. He leads the American League with a 16-3 record and a career-low 1.84 ERA along with a 0.86 WHIP. It was the third Cy Young Award of his Hall of Fame career, and perhaps the most meaningful considering his comeback from Tommy John surgery.

If he stays healthy, he could have another World Series trophy along with that Cy Young plaque.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @bnightengale