The swinger is back for one last spin around the dance floor.

Dodge is resurrecting the Classic trim for the final year of the current Challenger and Charger, before being replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024.

The Swinger was originally offered as a budget performance version of the Dodge Dart from 1969 to 1976, and it returns specifically in the Challenger and Charger Scott Pack models.

Only 1,000 will be built in widebody configuration and equipped with a 485 hp V8 engine.

It’s only available this time with a purely performance package and three retro paint colors: F8 Green, Sublime Green and White Knuckle.

There are “Gold School” badges and 20×11-inch wheels, with green interior stitching that tips its hat to the original green vinyl upholstery. There’s also a swinger dash plaque and retro woodgrain-style aluminum trim.

The Challenger added a Gold School Shaker engine intake scoop out of the hood.

Pricing will be announced later this fall, but similarly equipped cars without the Shaker package start around $60,000.

The Swingers are the third and fourth of seven limited-edition “Last Call” models to be released after the Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee, with the next scheduled for September 14.