Better late than never.

For the first time since it went on sale in 2008, you’ll be able to buy a Dodge Challenger convertible from a dealer in 2023.

And not a moment later.

Dodge is discontinuing the current Challenger at the end of next year, so the drop-top will be a very limited edition model.

It’s technically not built by Dodge.

The automaker teamed up with Florida-based Drop Top Customs, which has been offering conversions of the coupe for years.

Customers can place their order at a participating Dodge dealer, which expedites the process by sending the car directly from the factory to Drop Top Customs to complete the work, then retrieve it for delivery.

It’s available on R/T, R/T Scott Pack and Challenger SRT models in the V8-powered Challenger lineup for $25,999 more than the cost of the donor car.

The car is considered modified after delivery, and the conversion work is not covered by Dodge’s original warranty, but rather one from an as-yet-unexplained drop top customs.