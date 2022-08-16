New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dodge’s V8-powered muscle cars are nearing the end of the assembly line.

The automaker announced that production of the current Challenger and Charger will end in December 2023 before being replaced by a new electric vehicle platform.

The Charger sedan has been produced at the automaker’s Brampton factory in Canada since 2005, where the Challenger coupe joined in 2008. Three billion horsepower-worth of cars have been built since then.

Dodge is celebrating the blowout with special editions and options for both models, including the installation of a commemorative “Last Call” badge under the hood of each 2023 vehicle.

Six new versions of the pair are being introduced in the coming weeks, with the seventh debuting at the SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas in November.

No details have been released, but Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has hinted that the seventh will make history, replacing the 808 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon as the most powerful internal combustion engine muscle car ever made.

Dodge is also expanding its highly customizable Jailbreak ordering option, which debuted last year to include the 807 hp supercharged V8-powered Challenger and the standard 717 hp Hellcat engine. Jailbreak allows customers to mix and match paint colors, trim and appearance packages.

Classic Dodge paint colors B5 Blue, Plum Crazy Purple and Sublime Green are being added back to the available palette for the year, along with the more modern Destroyer Grey.

Dodge is taking the unusual step of releasing dealer allocations for an entire model year online, so customers can track down exactly the car they’re looking for.

Pricing and additional information will be released in the coming weeks, and the six-cylinder Challenger and Charger models will also be discontinued.

The first electric Dodge muscle car is slated to launch in the 2024 model year.