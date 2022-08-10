Documents show Brazil’s environment chief approves highway paved by Amazon despite warnings from his own agency

(CNN) According to government documents, the head of Brazil Dr Environment Agency Overrode his own organization’s previous expert recommendations when he approved the construction of a controversial highway. Amazon rainforest last week .

Last week, Eduardo Bim, president of the environmental agency IBAMA, authorized Brazil’s federal government to begin repairs on the highway BR-319 between the cities of Manaus in Amazonas state and Porto Velho in neighboring Rondonia, a route that passes through the oldest part of the country. of the country’s Amazon rainforest.

The decision was immediately criticized by environmental groups who say rerouting will encourage deforestation.

The highway project was originally part of a plan by the country’s military dictatorship to develop the forested areas and integrate them with the rest of the country. It was officially opened in 1976, but was abandoned by 1988 due to poor maintenance. Since then, the road is only partially usable.

As a climate NGO Meteorological Observatory Highlighted on Wednesday, the authorization also goes against the earlier recommendations of a working group made up of other IBAMA officials, who warned that paving the highway would lead to deforestation in the region.

The group also pointed to a link between some well-maintained road sections and high levels of traffic, “business” and deforestation in the Amazon.

Logging into the town of Realidade in the state of Amazonas, near the BR-319.

“Monitoring and inspection activities by environmental agencies in the region have shown that the disorderly business processes associated with high rates of deforestation have intensified over the past few months,” he wrote.

“This is particularly noticeable at each end of BR-319, where the asphalt is in good condition, traffic is high and the development of the road has encouraged its business,” the document continues.

That document, published in 2008, also recommended ten “preconditions” for highway repairs, including the creation of protected areas along more than 400 km of the road and the creation of ecotourism programs involving local communities.

It adds that “(these) additional recommendations are unlikely to be considered a precondition by the federal government before work begins”.

Observatorio do Clima said IBAMA’s experts issued similar recommendations this July, but the agency’s leadership also ignored them.

BR-319 highway near the border of Amazonas and Rondonia states.

Critics of the decision were quick to point to the timing of the decision as Brazil heads to new elections this fall where President Jair Bolsonaro will face off against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bim is an appointee of Bolsonaro, who made a campaign promise to fix the road in the lead up to the 2018 election. Previous presidents have promised to rebuild and reopen the highway, including Da Silva.

“This decision is clearly politically motivated” and the project is cause for “great concern,” said Fernanda Meireles, executive-secretary of the BR-319 Observatory, an NGO set up to promote the sustainable development of the highway sector.

CNN has reached out to IBAMA for comment but has not received a response.

Brazil’s infrastructure minister Marcelo Sampaio celebrated the decision in a post on Twitter as “the result of courage and technical work”.

Referring to the Brazilian state of the Amazonas, he wrote, “We are going to bring the Amazonas society out of isolation.

Although the new permit effectively greenlights the regeneration project from an environmental perspective, it does not include provisions for 10 conservation measures recommended by officials in 2008.

Under the terms of the permit, monitoring will be the only measure designed to limit the environmental impact of the road through a vast remote area in northwest Brazil.

“Inspection operations are insufficient to prevent land grabbing, invasions, deforestation and land speculation, pressures that have increased rapidly (in the zone) in recent years,” Meireles also said.

Civil society organizations are planning to press the courts to overturn IBAMA’s decision, according to Suley Araujo, a public policy expert at the NGO Climate Observatory.

“The permits also do not require the installation of inspection posts (along the road). There is no guarantee that deforestation in the region will be controlled once the road is built,” Araujo said in a statement.

“As deforestation is the main negative impact associated with paving, the declaration of viability of the work, which is inherent in all previous licences, has not been properly substantiated. This is a license which should be quashed by the courts,” she added.

The first half of 2022 saw record deforestation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, according to the country’s Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Data from INPE satellites show that 3,750 square kilometers (1,448 square miles) of the world’s largest rainforest was lost in Brazil between January 1 and June 24, the largest area since 2016, when the organization began monitoring.