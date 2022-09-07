New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Documents seized by the FBI during a raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home contained information about a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, the Washington Post reported.

Among the materials taken by federal officials was a document that provided descriptions of the other country’s military defenses, including nuclear, people familiar with the matter told the Post.

Fox News reached out to the FBI, Justice Department and Trump’s attorney for comment, but none immediately responded.

The document contained classified information gathered in the August 8 raid on more than 100 people. That’s in addition to the more than 200 Trump and his team previously turned in earlier this year.

A federal judge ordered the appointment of a special master to review the seized Trump records

The Post’s sources did not provide much information about the document in question. They did not say which foreign government was involved or where the document was at Trump’s home when the FBI seized it.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kiss criticized the leaks about the investigation, saying they “proceed without any respect for process or any regard for the real truth,” which “doesn’t serve the interests of justice well.”

“The responsible action here is that someone — anyone — in government should have leadership and control,” Kiss added.

The Post’s report follows a federal judge’s decision to appoint an independent special master to review seized documents for information protected by attorney-client privilege or executive powers. Judge Eileen M. Cannon’s decision came after the DOJ disclosed that their privilege review team had already examined the documents and identified a “limited” number of documents.