For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation.

Deep Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents’ work visa when he was just nine years old.

Country caps on certain employment-based visas mean that when more than 200,000 people — like Dip — turn 21, they are out of the system, forced to wait in line for a green card or leave the country.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that it’s possible for immigrant children to be brought here legally, raised and educated here, but still have no clear path to stay or path to citizenship,” Patel told Fox. News.

Patel and others in his group have worked for years trying to educate the Dreamers that Improve the Dream documented. Fox News first interviewed him in 2019. Advocates on both sides are working to slow down the ticking clock.

“We’re called documented Dreamers. That’s to emphasize that we’re kids who grew up here, but we have some sort of documented legal status,” he said.

Iowa Republican Representative. Mariannet Miller-Meeks was one of the first members to put her hand up for help 18 months ago.

“We need these young talented people. These young people are here with their parents, as opposed to talking about other people who come here illegally through no fault of their own,” she said.

Miller-Meeks helped create what became the American Children’s Act. It was passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act in the House earlier this year. The Senate will vote this fall.

If approved and signed by President Biden, Patel and other document dreamers will have breathing room so they don’t lose their place in the long and long green card line.

“This is important because we are your friends, we are your neighbors, we are Americans and we love this country.”