Doctors in Toronto treat a man with Parkinson’s at his home in the Netherlands Here’s how they did it

Nearly 16 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, George Martin says he has regained life – thanks to first-of-its-kind technology.

The 68-year-old lives in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland, but the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic allows his doctors to treat him remotely from Toronto.

This reduced the tremors caused by his condition and allowed him to live his life again, Martin told CBC Toronto.

“I can drive again, which I couldn’t do. I can go to restaurants where I was too nervous to go, too afraid to fall. I can dance again,” Martin said. “I got my life back.”

Martin underwent surgery last November to begin deep brain stimulation (DBS). The treatment relies on a device called a brain pacemaker that conducts electrodes to the parts of the brain that cause Martin’s tremor. DBS is not new, but before the NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic in Canada approves it, patients will need to make an in-person appointment with their doctor to make significant adjustments to the device.

The Krembil Brain Institute at Toronto Western Hospital is the first clinic to implement the new technology in Canada, and Martin is the first patient in the country to receive the treatment.

The pandemic has pushed the development of remote technologies

Before the technology was used by the Krembil Brain Institute, DBS personal clinics were limited to the more populous regions of Canada.

Some provinces don’t have treatment centers at all, says Dr. Alfonso Fasano, a clinical researcher at the institute.

He told CBC Toronto that the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the introduction of fully telehealth.

“Finally there is a push to implement something that allows us to remotely program patients,” said Fasano. “It’s like any telemedicine platform, but it’s built into the software we use to [adjust the device’s settings].”

According to him, it’s like using any other tablet. “We see the patient, we talk to the patient and we can adjust their DBS settings in real time, and it’s extremely safe.”

He added that the software was designed to withstand cyberattacks and connection failures.

Dr. Alfonso Fasano, clinical researcher at the Krembil Brain Institute at Toronto Western Hospital, says the new technology allows him to treat patients with neurological disorders across the country. (University Health Network)

Fasano is excited about the possibilities this new technology opens up. He hopes that patients across Canada will soon be able to receive treatment without traveling long distances, as long as they have an internet connection.

NeuroSphere technology can also help patients with various neurological conditions. DBS is also approved for the treatment of essential tremor, dystonia and epilepsy, Fasono said.

In the future, it may also be approved for the treatment of other psychiatric disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and others.

Another added benefit is that patients can be examined at home in their daily environment, Fasano says. This allows physicians to program the technology to best meet the daily needs of patients.

Martin said he was grateful to be able to get the treatment he needed from the comfort of his home.

The Neurosphere Virtual Clinic allows physicians to remotely perform deep brain stimulation to treat patients with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor and epilepsy. (Abbot Laboratories)

After years of unsuccessful treatment for Parkinson’s, he said he was almost ready to give up.

“My specialist here in Newfoundland… looked at me one day and said, ‘I can’t do anything else for you,’” Martin said.

Luckily, this specialist advised him to look into DBS treatment.

With the help of his sister, who lives in Toronto, Martin made the long trip for a checkup.

A week later, he said, he was called back for surgery. He was released the same day, and fortunately he has not had to return since.

He just enters Zoom to meet his doctor.

Now, in his spare time, he sleeps in his travel trailer on weekends and enjoys walking his four hounds, something he couldn’t do before the remote DBS treatment.

“To anyone considering surgery, I recommend it,” Martin said. “It was great for me. And I thank [the doctors] lots of.”