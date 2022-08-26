New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

How much do you sit every day?

As millions of Americans commute to work, sit at their desks after work, and relax at home at night, in some cases binge-watching their favorite television shows — they don’t know how much sitting they do. May harm their health.

“Some doctors sat down and called it the new smoking,” says Dr. Deepak L., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Bhatt told Fox News Digital.

“And while that’s a bit of an exaggeration — smoking is bad for cardiovascular and overall health — it’s true,” added Bhatt, who is also executive director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Heart & Vascular Center in Boston.

“Prolonged sitting is bad for health.”

According to a paper published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, adults spend an average of nine hours awake sitting, of which 4.5% report disability in activities of daily living (ADL).

“Each daily hour spent in sedentary behavior increases the odds of ADL disability by 46%,” said Summer Sides, exercise scientist for Orangetheory Fitness.

According to a paper published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in 2015, about 50% of the average person’s life consists of sedentary activities.

Study participants conducted a review and meta-analysis of published research to explore the association between sedentary time and health outcomes in adults independent of physical activity.

The paper found that prolonged sitting increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and death, regardless of whether a person exercises regularly.

“From my experience, the most important strategy in getting patients ‘moving’ is to focus on developing ‘higher mind awareness,’ either by avoiding sitting, improving exercise, or both,” says Dr. David A. Alter. Fox News Digital.

He is the lead author on the study.

A 2017 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found an association between prolonged sitting and increased risk of premature death.

“Therefore, the best tip for preventing sedentary behavior and/or improving exercise activity is the same: train the mind to plan them,” added Alter, senior scientist at the University Health Network and associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto. Canada

Sitting increases the risk of death

Several studies have found that people are more likely to die earlier from any cause if they sit for long periods of time, Sides told Fox News Digital.

A 2017 study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine of 8,000 adults found a link between prolonged sitting and increased risk of premature death — regardless of the cause, Sides said.

“Participants who sat for more than 13 hours a day had a 200% greater risk of death than those who sat for less than 11 hours,” Sides added.

He also noted that “participants who sat for more than 90 minutes at a time were twice as likely to die than those who limited their sitting time to less than 90 minutes at a time.”

But the study found that those who sat for less than 30 minutes at a time had a lower risk of death.

“It’s a good idea to get up every 30 minutes and at least do a little walk or even a brief exercise — maybe as simple as walking up the stairs,” Bhatt told Fox Digital. News.

“It’s good to get up every 30 minutes or so and walk at least a little bit.”

“It forces you to stop looking at the computer, which leads to eye strain and dry eyes.”

But it’s important to think about all the activities we do every day, not just at work, but also when we sit for long periods of time, adds Scott Brown, vice president of fitness at Orangetheory Fitness.

“It includes driving, eating and couch time,” he told Fox News Digital.

Sitting increases the risk of other medical problems

Prolonged sitting can also cause unwanted medical problems.

“Overall, the consensus of many observational studies on the effects of sitting (the most common activity representing long periods of uninterrupted sedentary time) is that prolonged sitting promotes decreases in energy expenditure, metabolism and muscle activity,” Brown told Fox News Digital.

This, in turn, “is associated with poorer health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease, cardiovascular events, type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer’s,” he says.

It also increases the risk of a clot in a deep vein in the leg, called deep vein thrombosis, according to Yale Medicine.

Symptoms may include unilateral swelling in the lower extremities, ie one leg, but not both – often accompanied by calf pain.

But the clots that form eventually travel to the lungs if left untreated, which can lead to an emergency where someone’s lungs don’t have enough oxygen to breathe — called a pulmonary embolism, the medical outlet added.

Ensure proper posture while sitting

Sitting for long periods of time also leads to poor posture, which can cause lower back and hip pain and even increase the risk of osteoporosis, according to several reports.

“Sitting for long periods of time weakens muscles and promotes back pain, which makes exercise more difficult,” reminds Bhatt.

Brown added that total sedentary time can be a problem — “not only for metabolic and mental health, but it can also wreak havoc on your joint health and posture.”

He notes that this is “primarily due to muscle deconditioning, early muscle fatigue, weak core stabilizers, and tight hip flexors that increase stress on your low back and decrease spinal flexibility.”

According to the American Heart Association, it’s important for adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week.

Useful tips to reduce the harmful effects of sitting

Brown recommends three simple tips to help reduce excessive sitting: Use a smartwatch that can track and encourage you to stand for specific periods of time; Set a timer or calendar reminder to remind you to stand up and take a break; And aim to take a break every 30-60 minutes.

“Increase the effect by walking a little and taking the stairs is also a good idea. Both walking and stairs increase metabolic activity,” he added.

A doctor recommends staying healthy by stretching throughout the day.

“Walking while on the phone is a good way to burn some calories, though it’s a bit more difficult in the Zoom age,” Bhatt also notes.

“It’s best to avoid excessive snacking while sitting down, which can lead to a double whammy in terms of increasing the risk of heart disease,” he says.

Limitations of the research

Sides told Fox News Digital that there are exceptions to the current investigation.

“The limitations with current research are that most of the evidence is based on observational studies, which only show associations between sitting and health conditions, but no direct correlations,” she noted.

Regardless, she also stresses the importance of getting up every 30-60 minutes.

She recommends staying healthy by stretching throughout the day, taking a standing desk, and limiting rest time while sitting.