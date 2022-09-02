Doctors are already in short supply in Alberta. Now imagine that you are trying to find a gay man.

Finding a family doctor is a challenge for most Albertans. Number of doctors in the province accepting new patients fell halfway since 2020.

For those with unique medical needs, it can be even more challenging to find a doctor who understands specific best practices for working with a given community.

For Dr. David Gaunt, a gay doctor from Calgary, it is discouraging that members of the LGBT community are having difficulty finding a family doctor, because he knows that the demand for queer doctors and doctors who are allied with the queer community is huge.

His own practice is closed to new patients, there are 90 people on the waiting list, and he doesn’t know of a single doctor who serves the community that is currently accepting patients.

“Every day I get questions from people who ask, ‘I have friends who are looking for a family doctor who will love someone who is gay or at least gay friendly.’

David Gaunt is a Calgary-based family physician whose patient population includes a significant LGBTQ population. (David Gaunt)

Gay doctor means less explanation

Having a health care provider who shares the same identity, or at least is well versed in the needs of people with that identity, means many aspects of LGBT life do not need to be explained and can help remove barriers to specific healthcare for LGBT patients . needs that might exist in normal practice, he said.

Reporting on the story, CBC News tried to find a gay doctor in Calgary who saw patients using Google and other doctor search tools, but was unable to find one.

Kim Fury is a trans quarterback from Airdrie, Alta. She says that seeking out transaffirming help can save the lives of many people during the transition. (Kim Fury)

“Penectomy, vaginoplasty, HRT blockers, electrolysis, laser are lifesaving procedures,” said Kim Fury, a trans woman and transgender rights advocate from Airdrie, Alta, who spoke in 2021.

“But they are treated as if they were elected or as trivial [concern].”

She says that the longer people delay seeking help because of gender dysphoria — feelings of anxiety that can arise from a mismatch between their sex assigned at birth and their gender identity — the more it affects those with faces it.

According to her, an argument with a doctor who does not understand the problem can not only delay treatment, but also aggravate the injury.

Finding a good doctor is exhausting.

When Fury first came out, she wasn’t sure she could work with her family doctor at the time. She knew her doctor would support her, but she didn’t know how much she could rely on her for everything she needed after the controversy over a previous diagnosis.

She began to look for another doctor, but had difficulty finding a suitable one until she found pass stone a service in Calgary that connects transgender people with service providers.

The process of finding the right healthcare provider and getting the right treatment takes a lot of effort and self-protection, Fury said. She considers herself lucky because she was able to find the help she needed.

“I have a lot of energy for this, but doing emotional work is exhausting,” she said. “I have everything I need for this, but it’s a lot. And then I’m reminded for a few days what it’s like for people who can’t do it? What is this nightmare like?

Gay Sexual Health

Members of each group represented by the LGBT acronym have their own specific health concerns.

For gay men, these concerns are often related to sexual health.

Sexually active gay men often interact more with the medical system, whether it’s regular screening for sexually transmitted infections or maintaining PrEP, a pill regimen that prevents HIV infection when taken daily.

Gaunt says having a gay doctor can make it easier for patients to disclose information about health and behavior-based sexual practices that can affect the type of care provided.

“I think it really comes down to comfort,” he said.

The HIV drugs Descovy (left) and Truvada (right) are prescribed as pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV. Many queers who are at risk of contracting HIV are prescribed PrEP, but this can be a problem for patients educating physicians who are not well-informed about the regimen. (Rich Pedronchelli/Associated Press)

A gay doctor or someone who is familiar with the health issues of the gay community should also be aware that there are methods of testing for STIs unique to gays and the unique ways that gays have sex that may require additional tests that are not taught in medical schools. schools.

“I will find small ways to open up or at least sometimes help my patients feel comfortable when I feel this little apprehension, because I know that many of us grow up feeling that we have this big secret.” he said. .

Patients are often educators

Non-gay doctors do not have the same ability to relate to these experiences and may need to be aware of gay health issues.

Often, patients must do this by talking about specific needs, such as PrEP regimens.

The rainbow pride flag and the pink, blue and white trans flag are two symbols of the queer community. Finding a doctor who is well versed in community health issues can be a tedious and frustrating process. (SHS)

Some of those who are interested in PrEP but can’t find a doctor or don’t want to take the time to educate doctors about the regimen end up turning to services that offer HIV prevention remotely. Consultations take place through a web portal and by phone, and medications are delivered to the patient’s door.

As more healthcare services move online, options for those who may not have direct access to LGBT-friendly primary care physicians are expanding.

For transgender people who have doctors willing to learn, knowledge and medical education in the field is improving, according to Gaunt.

“Now there are actually some really great primary practice guidelines available for all family doctors to consult where it shouldn’t be as complicated as it is.”