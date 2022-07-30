New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to the White House, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in a “rebound” case.

“As explained last week, recognizing the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ Covid positivity in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President has increased his testing capacity to protect the people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said.

O’Connor said in the letter that Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, but tested positive for antigen on Saturday morning.

The doctor said the re-infection represented “rebound positivity” and said Biden had not experienced a resurgence of symptoms and did not need to restart treatment.

Biden, however, will begin “strict isolation procedures,” according to O’Connor.

Biden tweeted Saturday afternoon that he would continue his work.

“Folks, I tested positive for covid again today. It happens to a small minority of people. I have no symptoms but I’m going to be self-isolating for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work and will be back on the road soon,” Biden said.

Before Saturday afternoon’s announcement, Biden, who contracted the virus last week, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

He has previously appeared unmasked at several White House events since testing negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including a roundtable discussing the economy on Thursday.

Dr. Mark Siegel, a Fox News medical analyst and professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, said it’s not a good look for President Biden.

“It’s not a good look for a president to talk about mandates. He played very loose with it,” Siegel said.

Siegel said Biden should be in isolation for a long time, and he still has mild symptoms.

“Biden’s paxlovid rebound is not surprising. I was surprised when he ended the quarantine after 5 days even with two negative tests because he still had mild symptoms, including nasal congestion,” Siegel said. “What I think is that paxlovide stops the virus from reproducing, but when it wears off there may still be some cells left and they start reproducing again and the test turns positive.”

“I think the FDA should extend the course to 7-8 days in high-risk cases like the president,” Siegel said.